COVID-19 Impact on Microcrystalline Cellulose Market worth US$ 1.46 Bn by 2027

Global Microcrystalline Cellulose Market: Key Highlights

The global demand for microcrystalline cellulose is likely to reach cross US$ 1.46 Bn by 2027 with a CAGR of nearly 6% from 2019-2027. Rising demand for processed food coupled with boost in pharmaceutical production is anticipated to drive microcrystalline cellulose market from 2019 to 2027.

When it comes to the manufacturing of cosmetic products there are number of prerequisites. Majority of these are foretold requirements with respect to the properties actions, and structure of the main ingredients. Microcrystalline cellulose has number of favorable properties and that has helped in the overall development of the global market in recent years.

Global Microcrystalline Cellulose Market: Drivers and Opportunities

One of the key trends that has emerged in the global microcrystalline cellulose market in recent years is the increasing popularity of biological leavening agents. Product managers and investors in the global market are concentrating on different sectors such as ethylcellulose, carboxymethyl cellulose, microcrystalline cellulose, and methylcellulose among others. These products have gained the status of new and innovative ingredient across a broad range of industries.

Microcrystalline cellulose is among the most important and widely used excipients. It is a key diluent for drug formulations, and an essential component for almost every kind of oral dosage including tablets, capsules, sachets, pellets, and others. Increasing demand for pharmaceuticals as a consequence of growing global geriatric population base and the introduction of innovative products is expected to drive the global excipient demand and thereby, the demand for microcrystalline cellulose in the next few years.

The primary reasons for the significant growth in the obese population are changing lifestyle, sedentary jobs, considerable consumption of junk food coupled with less exercise in daily routine. The related health risks associated with being overweight are remarkable and include cardiovascular disease, type-2 diabetes, hypertension, and stroke. Hence there is rise in demand for low fat products and use of microcrystalline cellulose in these food items increases the weight of the substance and also, the dietary fiber content. Moreover, the companies find the induction of microcrystalline cellulose to be cost effective and effectual in terms of providing health benefits for the consumers.

Global Microcrystalline Cellulose Market: End-Use Overview

The rapid growth in demand for microcrystalline cellulose from the pharmaceutical, and food & beverage segments is expected to rise due to its high binding properties and worldwide acceptance as safest excipient in all given applications. Pharmaceuticals and food & beverage accounted for more than 50% share in global microcrystalline cellulose market in 2018.

Most manufacturers focus on product innovation. Currently, demand for microcrystalline cellulose for the pharmaceuticals and food & beverage industries is high; however, it is gaining importance in cosmetics & personal care applications as well.

Microcrystalline cellulose is widely used as a thickener, fat substitute, and binder in cosmetics. As a fat substitute in cosmetics and personal care products, it helps to keep the products fresh and stable. As a binder in facial cosmetics, microcrystalline cellulose makes cosmetics smoother and easier to wipe out. It is preferred over other ingredients in personal care or cosmetics products, primarily because it is obtained from natural sources and does not have any visible side effects.

Global Microcrystalline Cellulose Market: Regional Insights

Europe and North America together accounted for significant share in global microcrystalline cellulose market in 2018. High demand of microcrystalline cellulose in the U.S. from pharmaceuticals and process food industry in Western Europe is likely to boost microcrystalline cellulose market over the next few years.

Due to rise in income and better lifestyle, the cosmetics and personal care market in U.S. has gain momentum in sales of the products. Microcrystalline cellulose acts as an excellent binder and help to increase the shelf life of the cosmetics and personal care products.

Majority of the production facilities of micro crystalline cellulose in the region are located in Germany, Belgium, France, the U.K., and Italy

Manufacturers in Southeast Asia are primarily focused on offering powder grade microcrystalline cellulose due to its low production cost and process ability. Technological innovation in food industry and high investment of food & beverage companies is likely to drive the microcrystalline cellulose market in Asia Pacific region

Global Microcrystalline Cellulose Market: Competition Landscape

Some of the leading companies in the global microcrystalline cellulose market include names such as FMC Corporation Sigachi Industrial Pvt. Ltd. J. Rettenmaier & Sohne GmbH + Co. KG Juku Orchem Pvt. Ltd. Accent Microcell Pvt. Ltd. Asahi Kasei Corporation among others.

The microcrystalline cellulose Market is highly dominated by a few, large and medium operating across the world. A majority of microcrystalline cellulose manufacturers are located in Europe and the U.S., while some small-scale manufacturers are located Asia Pacific region.

In December 2019, Asahi Kasei acquired halal certification from The Assessment Institute for Foods, Drugs and Cosmetics, the Indonesian Council of Ulama (MUI) for its microcrystalline cellulose products. The company focuses on manufacturing & distributing their products used by customers from diverse cultures and customs

In November 2019, Asahi Kasei's Danish subsidiary acquired U.S. pharmaceutical company Veloxis Pharmaceuticals Inc. through a voluntary tender offer for Veloxis Pharmaceuticals A/S which owns 100% of Veloxis.

In June 2019, FMC Corporation announced that it plans to invest more than US$ 50 million for research facility in Newark, Delaware. It has planned to reconfigure the existing facility to enhance R&D efforts.

