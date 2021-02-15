Covid-19 Impact on Commercial Perlite Market Valuation worth US$ 1.7 Bn by 2027

Green Building Initiatives Generate Stable Revenue Streams for Commercial Perlite Manufacturers

Sustainability has become the key focus point of manufacturers in the commercial perlite market. Green building initiatives is a key driver that is contributing to the growth of the market for commercial perlite. Moreover, building & construction end-use industry segment is expected to lead the commercial perlite market. The global market is expected to reach ~US$ 1.7 Bn by the end of 2027. Hence, manufacturers are leveraging opportunities in the green building industry to accommodate the ever-increasing human habitation within limited resources.

Green building initiatives are being highly publicized in the U.S., since the buildings consume one-third of the total energy, two-thirds of the electricity, and one-eighth of the water, thus creating a tress on the resources. These initiatives are creating a demand for commercial perlite to assess the effects a building has on its site. Stakeholders in the building & construction industry are utilizing valuable information to deploy sustainable solutions throughout the life cycle of a building.

To gauge the scope of customization in our reports Ask for a Sample

Novel Performing Solutions Solve Major Public Health Issues in Developing Economies

Apart from building & construction, companies in the commercial perlite market are tapping opportunities in novel formulations. For instance, leading producer of industrial minerals Imersys announced the launch of Imergard WP, a malaria-fighting perlite-based innovation that can be spray applied on walls and kills mosquitos that make contact with it. As such, companies are increasing research to develop formulations that prevent immunization of insects toward the formulation.

The global commercial perlite market is projected to reach an output of ~6,100 kilo tons by 2027. An alarming rate of individuals dying due to malaria has created a demand for innovative commercial perlite-based formulations. Thus, malaria-fighting commercial perlite-based formulations are increasingly replacing traditional chemical insecticides, since insects and mosquitos become immune to these insecticides. Companies are taking efforts to increase production capacities in order to manufacture new and efficacious performing solutions to solve major public health problems in sub Saharan Africa.

Get an idea about the offerings of our report from Report Brochure

Commercial Perlite Gains Prominence in Storm Water Filtration

Various drivers have bolstered the utilization of commercial perlite in water quality management. Moreover, water treatment end-use industry segment is predicted for exponential growth in the commercial perlite market and the global commercial perlite market is expected to grow at a modest CAGR of ~5% during the forecast period. Thus, the concept of storm water filtration is acquiring popularity in the market for commercial perlite. Likewise, special attributes of expanded perlite are benefitting stakeholders in order to carry out storm water filtration. This is evident since expanded type segment accounts for the larger share of the commercial perlite market as compared to unexpanded/crude segment.

High surface area, neutral pH, and porous surface texture of expanded perlite have made it a preferred choice among stakeholders opting for storm water filtration. Likewise, the Washington State Dept. of Transportation have developed roadside media filter drains that incorporate horticulture-grade perlite, and agricultural gypsum held in place by crushed rocks to filter suspended solids and other pollutants from roadway runoff.

Perlite or Vermiculite: Which is better?

The commercial perlite market is fragmented, wherein regional and local manufacturers account for ~74% of the total market share. However, the availability of substitutes for commercial perlite poses as a challenge for both leading and emerging players. For instance, vermiculite is being highly publicized for increased water retention capacities as compared to perlite in the application of gardening in domestic and commercial settings. Hence, manufacturers are strategically marketing perlite for plants that require less water such as cacti and succulents.

Commercial perlite is growing popular for increased soil aeration in the gardening application. Thus, companies in the commercial perlite market are recommending equal ratio combination of vermiculite and perlite for gardening application. On the other hand, companies are broadening their scope for revenue opportunities through insulation applications. Expanded perlite is gaining popularity as an inexpensive and permanent method for insulating masonry walls. Manufacturers are increasing the availability of perlite for cryogenic insulation in order to store hydrogen and helium in double-walled vessels with perlite-filled annular spaces.

Looking for Regional Analysis or Competitive Landscape in Commercial Perlite Market, ask for a customized report

Analysts’ Viewpoint

Perlite’s versatility and usefulness have a crucial role to play in green building initiatives to accommodate human habitation within limited resources. Companies in the commercial perlite market are increasing R&D to develop environmental-friendly perlite-based alternatives to plastic microbeads. The utilization of perlite is expected for exponential growth in the F&B and pharmaceutical industries.

Perlite is increasingly being used for gardening activities in domestic and commercial settings. However, substitute products such as vermiculite, expanded clay, and pumice pose as a threat to the sales of perlite. Hence, companies should target the utilization of perlite in gardening applications that cater to plants with less water needs such as succulents and cactus.