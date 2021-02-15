Covid-19 Impact on Commercial Perlite Market Valuation worth US$ 1.7 Bn by 2027
Global Commercial Perlite Market was valued at US$ 1.1 Bn in 2018 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of ~5% from 2019 to 2027. Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the global Commercial Perlite Market during forecast period by 2027
Green Building Initiatives Generate Stable Revenue Streams for Commercial Perlite Manufacturers
Sustainability has become the key focus point of manufacturers in the commercial perlite market. Green building initiatives is a key driver that is contributing to the growth of the market for commercial perlite. Moreover, building & construction end-use industry segment is expected to lead the commercial perlite market. The global market is expected to reach ~US$ 1.7 Bn by the end of 2027. Hence, manufacturers are leveraging opportunities in the green building industry to accommodate the ever-increasing human habitation within limited resources.
Green building initiatives are being highly publicized in the U.S., since the buildings consume one-third of the total energy, two-thirds of the electricity, and one-eighth of the water, thus creating a tress on the resources. These initiatives are creating a demand for commercial perlite to assess the effects a building has on its site. Stakeholders in the building & construction industry are utilizing valuable information to deploy sustainable solutions throughout the life cycle of a building.
Novel Performing Solutions Solve Major Public Health Issues in Developing Economies
Apart from building & construction, companies in the commercial perlite market are tapping opportunities in novel formulations. For instance, leading producer of industrial minerals Imersys announced the launch of Imergard WP, a malaria-fighting perlite-based innovation that can be spray applied on walls and kills mosquitos that make contact with it. As such, companies are increasing research to develop formulations that prevent immunization of insects toward the formulation.
The global commercial perlite market is projected to reach an output of ~6,100 kilo tons by 2027. An alarming rate of individuals dying due to malaria has created a demand for innovative commercial perlite-based formulations. Thus, malaria-fighting commercial perlite-based formulations are increasingly replacing traditional chemical insecticides, since insects and mosquitos become immune to these insecticides. Companies are taking efforts to increase production capacities in order to manufacture new and efficacious performing solutions to solve major public health problems in sub Saharan Africa.
Commercial Perlite Gains Prominence in Storm Water Filtration
Various drivers have bolstered the utilization of commercial perlite in water quality management. Moreover, water treatment end-use industry segment is predicted for exponential growth in the commercial perlite market and the global commercial perlite market is expected to grow at a modest CAGR of ~5% during the forecast period. Thus, the concept of storm water filtration is acquiring popularity in the market for commercial perlite. Likewise, special attributes of expanded perlite are benefitting stakeholders in order to carry out storm water filtration. This is evident since expanded type segment accounts for the larger share of the commercial perlite market as compared to unexpanded/crude segment.
High surface area, neutral pH, and porous surface texture of expanded perlite have made it a preferred choice among stakeholders opting for storm water filtration. Likewise, the Washington State Dept. of Transportation have developed roadside media filter drains that incorporate horticulture-grade perlite, and agricultural gypsum held in place by crushed rocks to filter suspended solids and other pollutants from roadway runoff.
Perlite or Vermiculite: Which is better?
The commercial perlite market is fragmented, wherein regional and local manufacturers account for ~74% of the total market share. However, the availability of substitutes for commercial perlite poses as a challenge for both leading and emerging players. For instance, vermiculite is being highly publicized for increased water retention capacities as compared to perlite in the application of gardening in domestic and commercial settings. Hence, manufacturers are strategically marketing perlite for plants that require less water such as cacti and succulents.
Commercial perlite is growing popular for increased soil aeration in the gardening application. Thus, companies in the commercial perlite market are recommending equal ratio combination of vermiculite and perlite for gardening application. On the other hand, companies are broadening their scope for revenue opportunities through insulation applications. Expanded perlite is gaining popularity as an inexpensive and permanent method for insulating masonry walls. Manufacturers are increasing the availability of perlite for cryogenic insulation in order to store hydrogen and helium in double-walled vessels with perlite-filled annular spaces.
Analysts’ Viewpoint
Perlite’s versatility and usefulness have a crucial role to play in green building initiatives to accommodate human habitation within limited resources. Companies in the commercial perlite market are increasing R&D to develop environmental-friendly perlite-based alternatives to plastic microbeads. The utilization of perlite is expected for exponential growth in the F&B and pharmaceutical industries.
Perlite is increasingly being used for gardening activities in domestic and commercial settings. However, substitute products such as vermiculite, expanded clay, and pumice pose as a threat to the sales of perlite. Hence, companies should target the utilization of perlite in gardening applications that cater to plants with less water needs such as succulents and cactus.
Commercial Perlite Market: Overview
- Commercial perlite is a volcanic siliceous mineral found abundantly in volcanic areas. It is an inert glass-like rock with insulation properties. It is commonly manufactured by heating the ground and sieved material to 760°C – 1,100°C. Commercial perlite offers several properties, including high insulation, acoustics, water retention, and high water density. This makes it an ideal material for use in a wide range of industries, including building & construction, agriculture, food & beverages, and water treatment.
- Commercial perlite can be classified into two types: unexpanded and expanded. Unexpanded perlite ore is an amorphous volcanic glass with relatively high water content. It can expand 7-16 times of its actual volume when heated sufficiently. On the other hand, expanded perlite is ultra-lightweight aggregate, which is manufactured by heating crude or unexpanded perlite at a temperature of 900°C or above. Expanded perlite can be in the form of extremely fine powder or aggregates with the particle size of up to 6 millimeters.
- Major applications of commercial perlite in the building & construction sector include manufacture of masonry, cement and gypsum plasters, and loose-fill insulation. It is also employed in pharmaceuticals and abrasives in polishes, cleansers, and soaps. It is used in swimming pools for filtration of water.
Key Drivers of Commercial Perlite Market
- Commercial perlite is primarily used in the building & construction industry. It is employed in the manufacturing of masonry, cement and gypsum plasters, and loose-fill insulation.
- Rapid expansion of the building & construction sector across the globe is attributable to increase in the disposable income, growth of population, and subsequent rise in the demand for space worldwide. Additionally, increase in stringency of regulations on emissions of carbon and other greenhouse gases (GHGs) worldwide has led to increase in the preference toward sustainable building materials. Consumer inclination toward eco-friendly products, such as commercial perlite, for producing lightweight plaster and masonry is driving the global commercial perlite market.
- Growing awareness about use of commercial perlite in the filtration process for clarifying liquids in various sectors worldwide is another factor that is expected to drive the global commercial perlite market in the near future. Moreover, properties offered by commercial perlite, such as low solubility in mineral and organic acids at low and high temperatures and low density, make commercial perlite a highly permeable filtration medium.
- Increasing usage of commercial perlite in the formulation of soil aggregates in the agriculture sector to enhance productivity of farms in order to meet high demand for fruits and vegetables is expected to drive the demand for commercial perlite in the near future. Commercial perlite helps in optimizing moisture retention and increasing the overall yield by providing aeration to achieve superior plant growth. For instance, commercial perlite is used for hydroponic cultivation of vegetables, ornamentals, and some types of flowers. Rise in the demand for these agricultural products is projected to boost the demand for commercial perlite worldwide during the forecast period.
Asia Pacific to Dominate Commercial Perlite Market
- Asia Pacific is a leading region of the global commercial perlite market. China is a major consumer of commercial perlite, due to high rate of adoption of commercial perlite in the building & construction industry in the country.
- The commercial perlite market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period, due to rise in infrastructure development and construction activities in developing countries in the region such as China and India. Additionally, according to the National Bureau of Statistics of China, the construction industry in the country was valued at US$ 3,287.67 Bn in 2017 and at US$ 3,418.03 Bn in 2018. The data depicts the growth of the construction sector in the country. This, in turn, is projected to drive the demand for masonry blocks and cavity walls in China, thereby boosting the commercial perlite market in the country in the near future.
- Furthermore, increasing advancements in the agriculture sector across China, India, and countries in ASEAN are likely to drive the commercial perlite market in Asia Pacific in the near future, as commercial perlite is used for improving water absorbency, aeration, and life span of soil
- The commercial perlite market in Europe and North America is expected to expand at a moderate pace during the forecast period, as the market in these regions is mature in nature. Manufacturers in these regions are primarily engaged in research and development activities and new product launches in order to expand their footprint in the global market.
- The commercial perlite market in Latin America and Middle East & Africa is somewhat consolidated in nature and these regions rely on imports from developed countries/regions such as the U.S. and Europe. However, growing urbanization in these regions coupled with increasing demand for inexpensive construction of buildings is expected to provide significant growth opportunities to the commercial perlite market in the near future.
Leading Players Operating in Global Market
- Major players operating in the global commercial perlite market are
- IMERYS SA
- Silbrico Corporation
- Keltech Energies
- Cornestone Industrial Minerals Corporation
- The Schundler Company
- U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc.
- Aegean Perlite S.A.
- Supreme Perlite Company
- Genper Group.
- These manufacturers are primarily engaged in acquisitions and expansions and research and development activities in order to expand their product offerings and enhance their footprint in the global commercial perlite market.