Covid-19 Impact on Automotive Control Panel Market Forecast to 2027 – Calsonic Kansei Corporation, Continental AG, Delphi Technologies, Faurecia S.A., Hyundai Mobis Co., Johnson Controls, Lear Corporation, Magna International Inc.

The automotive control panel is the electrical and displaying controls which are used for the operation of the vehicles. The advancements in the electronics and communications industry is heavily influencing the automotive industry in the current scenario. The automotive industry players are heavily investing in the advanced electronics to enhance the driving experience, which is thereby catalyzing the automotive control panel market. The developed region in the automotive control panel market is expected to lead due to the presence of prominent OEMs in this region, which is catalyzing the market growth.

The factors leading to the growth of the automotive control panel market are the rise in the demand for electric vehicles and implementation of fire safety norms. The increase in demand for advanced cabin comfort and convenience features in premium vehicles also aids in the growth of the automotive control panel market. Moreover, rising demand for interior styling, development of sunroof in cars, and development of joint ventures between major OEMs and domestic players are creating opportunities for the automotive control panel market.

The report also includes the profiles of key automotive control panel companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

Calsonic Kansei Corporation

Continental AG

Delphi Technologies

Faurecia S.A.

Hyundai Mobis Co., Ltd.

Johnson Controls, Inc.

Lear Corporation

Magna International Inc.

Toyota Boshoku Corporation

Valeo SA

Global Automotive Control Panel Market: Applications and Types

Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Component (Rotary Switch, Roof and Door Panel Light, Touch Pad, Driver Monitoring Camera, Others); Control Switch Type (Manual, Touch Screen); Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles) and Geography

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Automotive Control Panel Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the automotive and transportation industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of automotive control panel market with detailed market segmentation by component, control panel type, vehicle type and geography. The global automotive control panel market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading automotive control panel market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global automotive control panel market is segmented on the basis of component, control panel type, and vehicle type. Based on component, the market is segmented as rotary switch, roof & door panel light, touch pad, driver monitoring camera, and others. On the basis of the control panel type the market is segmented into manual and touch screen. Based on vehicle type the market is segmented as passenger car and commercial vehicle.

Further, in the research report, the following points are included along with an in-depth study of each point:

* Production Analysis- Production is analyzed with respect to different regions, types, and applications. Here, the price analysis of various Market key players is also covered.

* Sales and Revenue Analysis- Both, sales and revenue are studied for the different regions of the Global market. Another major aspect, price, which plays an important part in the revenue generation is also assessed in this section for the various regions.

* Supply and Consumption- In continuation of sales, this section studies the supply and consumption of the Market. This part also sheds light on the gap between supply and consumption. Import and export figures are also given in this part.

* Other analyses- Apart from the information, trade and distribution analysis for the Market, contact information of major manufacturers, suppliers and key consumers are also given. Also, SWOT analysis for new projects and feasibility analysis for new investment are included.

* In continuation with this data, the sale price is for various types, applications and regions are also included. The Market for major regions is given. Additionally, type wise and application wise consumption figures are also given.

Major Points from Table of Contents: –

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends by Regions

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

4 Breakdown Data by Type

5 Automotive Control Panel Breakdown Data by Application

6 North America

7 Europe

8 China

9 Japan

10 Southeast Asia

11 India

12 Central & South America

13 Key Players Profiles

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix.

