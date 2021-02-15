Collaborative Whiteboard Software Market 2021 Precise Outlook – Cisco, InVision, MURAL, ezTalks, Explain Everything

Market Insights Reports delivers key insights on the Collaborative Whiteboard Software market in its latest report titled, “Collaborative Whiteboard Software Market – Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, And Forecasts (2021 – 2026)” provides an in-depth analysis of key players strategies, market growth, product demand, growth factors, technological innovations, regional outlook and global dynamics which includes drivers, challenges, and opportunities dominant in the industry. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The collaboration whiteboard software market is expected to register a CAGR of 9.8% during the forecast period (2021-2026).

(SPECIAL OFFER: AVAIL FLAT 25% DISCOUNT ON THIS REPORT):

Click the link to get a free Sample Copy of the Report at:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/02082593215/collaborative-whiteboard-software-market-growth-trends-covid-19-impact-and-forecasts-2021-2026/inquiry?Mode=28

The Top Key Players in the Global Cisco, Microsoft, InVision, Miro (formerly RealtimeBoard), MURAL, ezTalks, Explain Everything, BeeCanvas, Stormboard, Bluescape, AWW App, Limnu, Google Jamboard, Conceptboard, SimpleDiagrams, Groupboard, SMART kapp and Others.

Industry News:

– May 2020 – Microsoft launched the Surface Hub 2S digital collaboration device in India. The all-in-one digital whiteboard, meeting platform, and teamwork collaborative computing device is priced at INR 11,89,999, which includes a Surface Hub 2 Camera and a Surface Hub 2 Pen.

– April 2020 – Miro received a USD 50 million Series B for digital whiteboard as demand surges. Iconiq Capital led the round with help from Accel and a slew of individual investors.

Key Market Trends:

The outbreak of COVID-19 is Expected to Drive the Market

– With the outbreak of COVID-19 in various countries globally, many governments to curb the virus governments announced lockdown of the whole which include the United States, major European countries, and the even Asia-Pacific countries, such as China, India, and Singapore, due to which many organizations and educational institutions are promoting the usage of collaborative whiteboards as employees and students tend to work from home during the crisis.

– The surge in the adoption of web conferences among enterprises owing to increasing demand for visual meetings, which saves traveling time for organizations, growing user comfort, and rising access to high-quality internet connections, are other factors that drive the market in this region.

– Microsoft Teams, a team collaboration software from Microsoft, witnessed a 40% increase in demand due to adjustment of the businesses to remote work and school closures, which required the adoption of e-learning techniques. Microsoft’s even launched new Teams features are designed to improve remote meetings as they become the default work mode rather than the pre-pandemic exception.

– In the week from March 11 to March 18, 2020, Microsoft Teams witnessed 12 million new users using its service on a daily basis. It has also seen a total of over 900 million meetings and calling minutes a day generated by 44 million daily users over the space of a single week.

Full browse the report description and TOC:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/02082593215/collaborative-whiteboard-software-market-growth-trends-covid-19-impact-and-forecasts-2021-2026?Mode=28

Top Line Market Forecast:

Both Regional and Global sectors are included in the Outlook, with special breakouts for the NAM, European, MENA, and Asia-Pacific regions. The data covered is from 2016 to 2020 historically and from 2021 to 2026 forecast, it also includes the impact of Post-Covid-19 both on the short- and long-term prospects of the industry.

North America is Expected to Hold Significant Market Share

– According to ALM Media Properties, LLC, more than 58% of the working population in the United States is working from home. As remote workers and decentralized office spaces are becoming more commonplace, hosting a meeting can be tricky irrespective of how effective a video conferencing system is. Keeping participants engaged is not always easy.

– Also, the increased electronic device penetration has resulted in the high adoption of BYOD, which has forced companies to adopt cloud collaboration to address employee needs. Furthermore, the presence of prominent startups with an aggressive BYOD policy and freedom for employees has augmented the growth of the collaborative whiteboard software market.

– With the increase in competition, players are focusing on enhancing their solutions. For instance, in July 2020, Microsoft announced that it would add new features to its Microsoft Teams, to virtual interactions more organic and engaging, supporting the global shift into a more hybrid model of work, learning, and life.

– The United States witnessed the highest number of patients affected by COVID-19 at the end of March 2020, and this is also a factor for the massive surge in the usage of team collaborative whiteboard software due to the lockdowns imposed in various states of the country.

This Collaborative Whiteboard Software Market report addresses:

The Market size from 2016-2020

Expected market growth until 2026

Forecast of how market drivers, restraints, and future opportunities will affect

Segment and regions that will drive or lead market growth and why

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

In-depth analysis of key sustainability strategies adopted by market place

Reasons to Purchase this report:

– The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

– 3 months of analyst support

Purchase Full Report@:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/report/purchase/02082593215?mode=su?Mode=28

Customization of the Report: This report can be customized as per your needs for additional data up to 3 companies or countries or 40 analyst hours.

– Post Covid-19 Analysis

All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.

About Us:

MarketInsightsReports provides syndicated market research on industry verticals including Healthcare, Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Technology and Media, Chemicals, Materials, Energy, Heavy Industry, etc. MarketInsightsReports provides global and regional market intelligence coverage, a 360-degree market view which includes statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.

Contact Us:

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) – Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | +91-750-707-8687

sales@marketinsightsreports.com | irfan@marketinsightsreports.com