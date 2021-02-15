CMP Slurry Market 2021 : Provides Veritable Information On Size, Growth Trends And Competitive Outlook

Chemical mechanical planarization (CMP) slurries are liquid dispersions that are extensively used for chemical mechanical planarization. The growth of the CMP slurry market will primarily hinge its hopes on the sales of consumer electronics products during the forecast period, as CMP slurries are primarily used to develop silicon wafers, disk-drive components, and different types of microelectronic surfaces. Moreover, as CMP continues to remain one of the most effective and cost-efficient techniques to address chemical attacks and remove abrasion, a steady growth of the CMP slurry market is projected during the assessment period.

Furthermore, the increasing adoption of CMP for integrated circuit manufacturing is a major factor that is expected to fuel the growth of the global CMP slurry market during the forecast period. The emergence of CMP has played a key role in changing the fortunes of processing and manufacturing high-technology semiconductors. The noteworthy growth of the industrial sector around the world is likely to have a positive impact on the CMP slurry market due to a surge in the demand volumes. Market players are likely to focus on research and commercialization of CMP slurries in the upcoming years to improve their footing in the current CMP slurry market landscape.

At the back of these factors, the global CMP slurry market is projected to surpass the valuation of US$ 2.4 Bn by the end of 2030.

High Demand for CMP Slurries to Manufacture Semiconductors to Drive Global Market

Chemical mechanical polishing is deemed to be the most critical step in semiconductor manufacturing. While material removal is one of the core applications of CMP, CMP is increasingly being used in a range of applications, including defect reduction, uniformity control, and surface smoothening of semiconductors– a factor that is expected to aid the growth of the global CMP slurry market during the assessment period. The semiconductor yield improvement is primarily influenced by CMP processing due to which, the demand for CMP slurry is anticipated to remain high throughout the course of the assessment period. Market players are expected to increasingly focus on improving the performance of the CMP by minimizing surface scratching and other key parameters to gain a competitive edge in the current market for CMP slurry.

The increasing deployment of CMP as a polishing technique to smoothen the surface of various semiconductor devices is projected to fuel the growth of the global CMP slurry market. The CMP slurry has a strong influence on the uniformity, defect rate, removal rate, and the rate of selectivity between barrier layers and metal. This factor is likely to drive the CMP slurry market during the forecast period. In addition, the increasing usage of CMP as an enabling technology in the fabrication of different integrated circuits is expected to positively impact the demand for CMP slurries. Market players are projected to focus on the development of CMP slurries that are in line with various conventional as well as tailored applications of their customers.

COVID-19 Impact: Slump in Demand for Consumer Electronics to Hinder Market Growth

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic is expected to have a moderate impact on the overall growth prospects of the global CMP slurry market during the assessment period. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the demand as well as the production of CMP slurry witnessed a major decline, particularly in the second and the third quarter of 2020. Shortage of labor, closure of the industrial sector across various regions around the world, and restrictions on transportation and cross-border trade played a key role in hindering the growth of the CMP slurry market. However, market players are expected to tap into opportunities across the healthcare devices sector during the forecast period.

Market players are also anticipated to focus on product development and research activities during the ongoing health crisis and aim to improve their market presence in the COVID-190-free era. For instance, UBmaterials announced that the company has developed a CMP slurry that can be used for CMP in chip production.

