Cloud Monitoring Market Growing Massively by 2021-2026 Major Players: AWS, CA Technologies(Broadcom Company), Oracle Corporation

The Global Cloud Monitoring Market Report 2021 – 2026 is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand, and supply data (as applicable). Further, the report also takes into account the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the Cloud Monitoring market and offers a clear assessment of the projected market fluctuations during the forecast period. The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The Cloud Monitoring Market was valued at USD 1335.75 million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 4549.30 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 22.66% over the forecast period 2021 – 2026.

Top Key Players in the Global Cloud Monitoring Market: AWS, CA Technologies(Broadcom Company), Oracle Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, IBM Corporation, IDERA Inc., LogicMonitor Inc., among others.

– June 2019 – Microsoft Corp. and Oracle Corp. announced a cloud interoperability partnership enabling customers to migrate and run mission-critical enterprise workloads across Microsoft Azure and Oracle Cloud. Enterprises can now seamlessly connect Azure services, like Analytics and AI, to Oracle Cloud services, like Autonomous Database. By enabling customers to run one part of a workload within Azure and another part of the same workload within the Oracle Cloud, the partnership delivers a highly optimized, best-of-both-clouds experience.

– April 2019 – Logic monitor, a leading Software-as-a-Service (SaaS)-based performance monitoring platform for enterprise IT and Managed Service Providers, announced that it has achieved AWS DevOps competency status and is also now available on AWS Marketplace bringing its hybrid infrastructure monitoring and analytics solution to global AWS customers.

Key Market Trends

Growing Demand from BFSI Sector to Augment the Market Growth

– A shift toward modernization and digitization is occurring within the financial services industry, with institutions of all sizes shedding their caution about the cloud and embracing its capabilities.

– Deploying cloud allows financial institutions to experience shorter development cycles for new products, supporting a faster and more efficient response to the needs of banking customers.

– Banks and financial institutions have witnessed several data breaches. In the United Kingdom, the number of data breaches reported by UK financial services firms to the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) increased 480% in 2018, 145 up from just 25 in 2017. Moreover, financial firms such as JP Morgan Chase also witnessed heavy data breaches.

– The cost of recovering these breaches is very high for banks and financial sectors which emphasises on cloud monitoring thereby driving the market growth.

Regional Analysis:

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Cloud Monitoring Market in important countries (regions), including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Australia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Asia-Pacific Expected to Witness the Fastest Growth

– The cloud monitoring market in the region is driven by the growing adoption of cloud technology in the end-users, especially in China and India. In India, the interest in the cloud is being driven by the increasing need for business innovation and agility, coupled with the ability to scale fast in a competitive market, and the governments thrust towards a Digital India initiative.

– The growth in cloud adoption can be proven by the fact that since the launch of AWS in the Asia Pacific in June 2016, more than 120,000 customers including Tata Motors, Future Group, and Shoppers’ Stop have adopted AWS Cloud for a broad range of applications.

– According to a report from The Economist, the cloud-computing business of the Chinese e-commerce behemoth grew by 126%, to USD 675 million and is unlikely to slow soon. To keep up with the growing demand Amazon Web Services, in collaboration with NWCD opened its second Chinese cloud computing zone, its 17th around the world.

Post Covid-19 Analysis:

All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.

