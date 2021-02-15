Clinical IT Market by : Complete Analysis of Key Players, Growth Rate, Opportunities, Challenges

Global Clinical IT Market, By Product Type (Clinical Data Management System (CDMS), Clinical Trial Management System (CTMS), Electronic Data Capture (EDC), Electronic Patient Reported Outcomes (ePRO), Electronic Trial Master File (eTMF), Randomization and Trial Supply Management (RTSM) and Others), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa) Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027

Clinical IT market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with the CAGR of 12% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. The growing consumer inclination towards technology-friendly or e-clinical approach over traditional clinical trial solutions is leading to the increase in demand of the clinical IT market.

The major players covered in clinical IT market report are Oracle, Parexel International Corporation., OpenClinica, LLC, Cenduit LLC, Medidata, Bioclinica., Signant Health, Cerner Corporation., McKesson Corporation, GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY, Allscripts Healthcare, LLC, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Cognizant, athenahealth, Inc., UnitedHealth Group., Infor., 3M, Advantech Co., Ltd, Agfa-Gevaert Group., Avantas, LLC., Avhana Health, Inc., BLACK BOOK RESEARCH, LLC among other domestic and global players.

Competitive Landscape and Clinical IT Market Share Analysis

Clinical IT market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to clinical IT market.

Clinical informatics (IT) is the study of information technology and its application in the healthcare industry. An information-based approach is taken by studying and practicing to provide efficient healthcare delivery. The data is structured in a certain way so, it could be retrieved effectively and used in evaluation or report. Clinical informatics (IT) is utilized in numerous range of healthcare settings such as hospitals, research institutes, physician’s practice, military, and others. Today, the healthcare industry highly relies on data and technology for delivering finer treatments for the patients.

The growing need to escalate clinical trials and deliver enhanced clinical solutions at lower costs, technological advancement, high demand for fast and convenient clinical services and the impact of internet and smartphones are the key factors driving the clinical IT market. Additionally, an increase in the need for data standardization and investment by biotech and pharmaceutical industries also accelerates the market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027.

Furthermore, an increase in the number of funds and grants by the government in support of clinical trials and usage of cloud-based technology for research and development activities to generate favorable results extend profitable opportunities for the clinical IT market. On the other hand, a shortage of skilled workforce to operate, strict and lengthy government regulations and concerns related to patient’s data privacy are factors expected to obstruct the market growth. Also, import/export regulations, both local and global on pharma packaging and lack of awareness about e-Clinical solutions are projected to challenge the clinical IT market in the above-mentioned forecast period.

This clinical IT market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on clinical IT market contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.

Clinical IT Market Scope and Market Size

Clinical IT market is segmented on the basis of product type. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

On the basis of product type, the clinical IT market is segmented into clinical data management system (CDMS), clinical trial management system (CTMS), electronic data capture (EDC), electronic patient reported outcomes (ePRO), electronic trial master file (eTMF), randomization and trial supply management (RTSM) and others.

Clinical trial management system (CTMS) contributes approximately 31-32% share of clinical informatics market, followed by randomization and trial supply management (RTSM).

Clinical IT Market Country Level Analysis

Clinical IT market is analyzed and market size insights and trends are provided by country and product type referenced above.

The countries covered in clinical IT market report are the U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates clinical IT market because of the increase in research and development activities and the presence of big outsourcing firms in the region. Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing market due to the growth in number of life-science research companies and clinical studies in the forecast period of 2020-2027.

The country section of the clinical IT market report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as consumption volumes, production sites and volumes, import export analysis, price trend analysis, cost of raw materials, down-stream and upstream value chain analysis are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Healthcare Infrastructure Growth Installed Base and New Technology Penetration

Clinical IT market also provides you with detailed market analysis for every country growth in healthcare expenditure for capital equipment, installed base of different kind of products for clinical IT market, impact of technology using life line curves and changes in healthcare regulatory scenarios and their impact on the clinical IT market. The data is available for historic period 2020-2027.

