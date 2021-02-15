Cannabis Packaging Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2026 | KushCo Holdings Inc., JL Clarks Inc., Kaya Packaging, Cannaline Cannabis Packaging Solutions

Global Cannabis Packaging Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2026

The Cannabis Packaging Market report provides a unique tool for evaluating the market, highlighting opportunities, and supporting strategic and tactical decision-making. This report recognizes that in this rapidly-evolving and competitive environment, up-to-date Marketing information is essential to monitor performance and make critical decisions for growth and profitability. It provides information on trends and developments and focuses on market capacities and on the changing structure of Cannabis Packaging.

The cannabis packaging market was valued at USD 101.48 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 297.51 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 22.59% over the forecast period 2021 – 2026.

Top Leading Companies of Global Cannabis Packaging Market are KushCo Holdings Inc., JL Clarks Inc., Kaya Packaging, Cannaline Cannabis Packaging Solutions, Funksac LLC., Dixie Elixirs & Edibles, Pollen Gear LLC., N2 Packaging Systems, Green Rush Packaging, Isodiol International Inc., Berry Global Inc. and others.

Industry News and Updates:

– July 2020 – Ventiv Design, a sustainable packaging solution provider, launched an anti-counterfeit and personalized packaging line for the cannabis industry. The New York City-based company develops distinctive packaging made of sustainably-sourced materials, such as a hemp paper-made Slider Box designed for vapes and pre-rolls.

– June 2019 – KushCo Holdings, Inc. has partnered with C.A.Fortune, a leading full-service national consumer product sales and marketing agency focused on lifestyle brand partnerships, to provide viable CBD companies access to large scale, conventional retail channels. The groundbreaking collaboration will be the first large scale go-to-market operation focused on helping compliant CBD brands achieve mass distribution across legal markets in the United States.

Key Market Trends

Plastic Packaging Holds a Significant Market Share



– The plastic packaging has been the preferred packaging option for different cannabis consumption forms, like tinctures, flowers, oils, patches, and pills. The plastic can meet the different challenges encountered by cannabis manufacturers.

– Cannabis-infused extracts, tinctures, utilize plastic in the form of containers, droppers, and caps. When it comes to containers, plastic’s low weight has been a driving factor for plastic containers. The containers used for packaging are very small and are sold in 15 to 30 ml sizes, due to which the manufacturers are not able to add regulatory information on the labels. The manufacturers usually have a carton based secondary packaging in which the container is packaged with the pamphlet containing the required information. Similarly, droppers and closure are also manufactured using plastics.

– The cannabis-based products are packaged in small due to which they generate large volumes of packaging waste. The lower weight plastic has been able to address this concern as well. This was, further, backed by Hansen, that launched its lightweight jars in 2019. The company mentioned that the jars, along with their lids, weighed only 18 gms, and the company estimates that up to GBP 1.2 million could be saved on 10 million containers sold. Plastic rigid containers are also used for package flowers, pre-rolls, and containers for cartilages.

– The flexible pouches can meet the stringent regulations for packaging cannabis. The Chinese suppliers have been able to capture the flexible packaging market due to their low-cost offerings and the absence of major players. Like Amcor, players have abstained from this market due to the uneven legal landscape of the cannabis market.



North America Holds Significant Market Share

– The North American market for cannabis packaging is estimated to account for a significant market share. The market in this region is primarily driven by growth in the US and Canadian markets. Cannabis was legalized for both medical and recreational usage in Canada in 2018. Only 11 states and the District of Columbia have legalized cannabis for recreational usage in the United States. In total, 33 states in the United States have legalized cannabis.

– The Canadian government has restricted the amount of cannabis an individual can possess. The cannabis sold through the retail channel must be packed in containers with seals from the excise department. Due to this, the high volume of containers is required to package cannabis. Statistics Canada reported that the sales of cannabis reached CAD 104 million in July 2019. As the overall retailing process smoothens out, the demand for plastic and glass containers is expected to rise in the future.

– California’s current regulations primarily allow that either the product must be in a child-resistant container or must be placed in a CR exit package. New regulations that took effect from January 2020 mandated that all the products must be in a certified child-resistant container. Moreover, the edible products must be in a child-resistant re-sealable package.

– Moreover, in January 2020, California’s office of environmental health hazard assessment (OEHHA) approved listing “cannabis smoke” and THC as reproductive toxins under the proposition 65 and, in one year, the cannabis vendors in the state will need to label their products with a Prop 65 warning label.

The research includes historic data from 2016 to 2021 and forecasts until 2026 which makes the report an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales, and product managers, consultants, analysts, and stakeholders looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

Finally, the Cannabis Packaging Market report is the believable source for gaining the market research that will exponentially accelerate your business. The report gives the principle locale, economic situations with the item value, benefit, limit, generation, supply, request, and market development rate and figure, and so on. Cannabis Packaging industry report additionally Presents a new task SWOT examination, speculation attainability investigation, and venture return investigation.

