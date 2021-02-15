Building Energy Simulation Software Market 2021 : Newest Industry Data, Future Trends And Forecast

The COVID-19 outbreak has affected the growth of the building energy simulation software market, as individuals in residential, commercial, and industrial sectors have been budget-strained during the pandemic and are opting for only essential investments. Hence, companies in the market are targeting MNCs (Multinational Corporation) and consumers who can make upfront investments in software solutions. Software companies are boosting their marketing capabilities for software solutions that offer long-term cost savings for individuals in residential, commercial, and industrial sectors. This is expected to drive the building energy simulation software market.

Models of Environmentally Adaptive Occupant Behavior Grow Prominent in Energy Simulation Software

Researchers, software developers, and policy makers are playing a key role to maximize the value of building performance simulation in the design and operation of low energy buildings. However, software developers in the building energy simulation software market need to address challenges of modeling human-building interaction. In order to achieve this, developers are introducing models of environmentally adaptive occupant behavior in simulation software. In order to upgrade their credibility in the market landscape, companies are developing software that comply with zero net energy (ZNE) and grid responsive buildings.

Zero-Net-Energy Buildings Create Importance for Building Performance Goals, Ratings

The building energy simulation software market is estimated to surpass the valuation of US$ 17.1 Bn by the end of 2030. The concept of zero-net-energy buildings is being highly publicized in the market landscape. This is acting as a key driver for market growth, since building performance modeling and energy modeling have become an inseparable part of the design and construction industry. As such, companies are increasing the availability of thermal comfort models that adjust to day lighting in buildings. Thus, to overcome the issue of performance gap in software solutions, companies are developing software that support the verification of building performance goals and ratings.

Practical Expertise on Implementing Right Tools Builds Credibility of Software Providers

The building energy simulation software market is experiencing a shift from comparative energy modeling to performance energy modeling. This is evident since the market is predicted to clock a striking CAGR of ~16% during the assessment period. Software developers are increasing efforts to simplify the area of building energy performance by offering practical expertise on implementing the right tools at the right time. They are making use of past projects, measured data, and innovative ideas in order to give clients a holistic service.

