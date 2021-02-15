Blood Preparation Market | Size, Share and Industry Analysis, 2021-2023

Blood Preparation Market report is segmented on the basis of type, application, and regional& country level. Based upon type, blood preparation market is classified as whole blood, blood components, and blood derivatives. Based upon application blood preparation market is classified into thrombocytosis, pulmonary embolism, renal impairment, angina blood vessel complications, others.

Blood Preparation Market is valued at USD 60.15 Billion in 2018 and expected to reach USD 76.52 Billion by 2025 with CAGR of 3.5% over the forecast period.

Market Analysis of Blood Preparation-

The entire blood which is a mixture of cells, colloids and crystalloids can be separated into different blood components namely packed red blood cell (PRBC) concentrate, platelet concentrate, fresh frozen plasma and cryoprecipitate. Each blood element is employed for a distinct indication; so the element separation has maximized the utility of 1blood unit. Whole human blood collected from a donor and processed either for transfusion or for additional producing. Blood component means a therapeutic constituent of human blood that can be prepared by various methods. Whole blood element preparation offers 2 main styles of technology: living substance wealthy plasma and buffy coat, both of which are driven by platelet production. It is estimated that a total collection of 112.5 million blood donations were made in the 180 countries during the reporting period. Of these, 100.6 million were whole blood donations and 11.9 million were apheresis donations

The regions covered in this Global Blood Preparation market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, market of Blood Preparation is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, UK, France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Key Players–

Global Blood Preparation market Report covers prominent players are like GlaxoSmithKline, Baxter Healthcare Corp, Pfizer, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Sanofi Aventis, AstraZeneca, Celgene Corporation, Leo Pharma, and others.

Increasing number of causalities in the hospital and blood disorders drives the growth of Blood Preparation Market globally.

Rise in the worldwide demand for transfusion of blood due to increasing prevalence of blood related disorders has driven blood preparation market. The growing geriatric population base which is more susceptible to such disorders is one of the major factors driving the industry trends. Blood preparation industry is gaining considerable traction with the increasing government initiatives to spread awareness pertaining to blood disorders. Also, exchanging demographics will also donate to greater healthcare spending; this is often possible to continue with the size of the elderly population set to rise from the current 98.9 million to about 168 million by 2026. Rising demand of blood for surgical procedures, increasing number of cardiac surgeries in developed and developing economies are key factors driving growth of the global blood preparation market. High risk of transmission of disease such viral fever; HIV is a key factor hampering the growth of the global blood preparation Market. The growing demand for cause plasma and the need for specific blood components such as crowded red blood cells will create new growth opportunities for the market.

North America is dominating the Blood Preparation Market

North America is expected to drive the blood preparation market. Within the United States, there are about 8 million voluntary donors per year who contributed to blood donation. Development timelines for pathogen-reduced cryoprecipitate are tracking to plan and we are planning to submit for U.S. regulatory approval in the second half of 2019, which could set the stage for potential U.S. approval and commercialization in 2020. Asia Pacific is also anticipated to witness high growth in future, owing to the presence of favorable government initiatives, cultured healthcare infrastructure, especially in Japan and Australia, and several untapped opportunities in the emerging markets of China and India.

Market Segmentation –

By Type:-

Whole Blood

Blood Components

Blood Derivatives

By Application:-

Thrombocytosis

Pulmonary Embolism

Renal Impairment

Angina Blood Vessel Complications

Others

By Regional & Country Analysis

North America US. Canada

Europe UK France Germany Italy

Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia

Latin America Brazil Mexico

Middle East and Africa GCC Africa Rest of Middle East and Africa



