Ball Clay Market to Expand at a CAGR of ~2% from 2020 to 2030; New TMR Report Explores Impact of COVID-19 Outbreak on Market

High Demand for Ceramic to Augment Market Growth

Over the past decade, the exponential rise in the urban population around the world has resulted in the construction of numerous commercial as well as residential spaces. The booming construction sector, particularly in developing regions of the world, is expected to provide an impetus to the growth of the global ball clay market in the upcoming years. Ball clay, also known as ‘plastic clay’ is extensively used in the ceramic industry around the world, and is one of the most essential components of ceramic development. Moreover, ball clay is also used in the production of traditional ceramics, including floor tiles, sanitary ware, tableware, and a range of technical ceramics and electrical porcelains.

Due to the optimum physical as well as functional properties of ball clay, the demand across the ceramic industry is likely to move in the upward trajectory during the forecast period. High elasticity, controlled organic content, ideal workability, favorable rheological properties, and unfired strength are some of the favorable properties that continue to drive the global ball clay market. Market players operating in the current market landscape are likely to focus on improving supply chain operations as well as product quality to gain a competitive edge.

At the back of these factors, along with increasing focus on R&D activities, the global ball clay market is on the course to surpass the US$ 1.2 Bn mark by the end of 2030. The increasing usage of ball clay to attain the desired plasticity and minimize the detrimental effect on ceramic materials is projected to remain one of the key factors anticipated to propel the demand for ball clay during the assessment period.

Growth of Construction Sector to Bolster Demand

The growth of the construction sector is projected to have a direct impact on the growth of the global ball clay market. The increasing demand for traditional ceramic products, including flooring tiles, and tableware is likely to influence the expansion of the ball clay market during the assessment period. While the Asia Pacific region is expected to provide abundant opportunities to the players operating in the ball clay market, Middle East & Africa and Latin America are estimated to emerge as key markets during the forecast period. The significant rise in the disposable income of individuals around the world is expected to be another factor that is expected to fuel the growth of the global ball clay market, as consumers are increasingly spending on premium ceramic products.

Sanitary wares are one of the integral components of construction materials. The booming construction sector in developing regions is expected to improve the demand for sanitary ware during the assessment period, thus driving the market for ball clay. A number of players operating in the current market landscape are anticipated to evaluate the environmental impact of ball clay production and find sustainable production methods. Extended ball clays are widely used for soundproofing and building acoustic barrier walls. Furthermore, as extended ball clay has several advantages, including optimum fire resistance and favorable drainage & insulation properties, it is has gained immense popularity as a lightweight construction material. In addition, the high eco-friendly quotient of ball clay is expected to bolster the growth of the global ball clay market during the assessment period.

Demand for Ball Clay to Dip amid Ongoing COVID-19 Pandemic

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic is expected to have a negative impact on the global ball clay market, particularly in the first half of the assessment period. Stringent lockdown regulations coupled with restrictions on domestic as well as international transportation and trade are anticipated to put forward major supply chain barriers for the stakeholders operating in the current market for ball clay. Furthermore, due to shortage of labor and growing economic uncertainty, a number of construction projects is being delayed. Hence, the demand for ball clay is expected to dip during the ongoing COVID-19 health crisis.

Market players are projected to focus on tapping into growth opportunities in developing countries such as India and China post COVID-19 to establish a solid presence in the market.

