Astonishing growth in Digital Farming Market Growth Ratio Analysis with Top Players (x)cube LABS, Accenture, AGCO Corporation, BASF Digital Farming GmbH, Bayer AG, Capgemini Service SAS, cloudeo AG, CropIn Technology Solutions Private Limited, Digiagri, DunavNET, FarmFacts GmbH

Agriculture is a key sector for the growth of numerous countries around the world. The production from the sector has been influential towards understanding the position of countries in various growth parameters. Demand for improvements in agricultural production has been growing over the years owing to the importance of the sector for the global economy and the ability of the sector to create allied industries leading towards more products and employment opportunities. These factors have been responsible for making organizations in the public and private sector towards solutions and services that help in improving the productivity of processes across the agriculture industry. Farmers and agricultural organizations have been investing towards the adoption of various products and services that can help in enhancing the cultivation process of their farms. Traditional methods of improving farming including fertilizers, pesticides and cultivation enhancers were adopted on a large scale across various countries. Limitations in understanding the fundamentals of soil management and improper usage of fertilizers is observed to lead towards adverse effects for the farms and have created a demand for in-depth solutions for the user base. The advancements in technologies ranging from data storage, and analytics have been important for applications across various industry verticals. Digital farming offerings has been developed in recent years and has been observed as a key provision for the farming sector in the process of optimizing agriculture operations from cultivation, irrigation, and supply chain, among others. The development of Digital Farming Market offerings has grown over the years owing to increasing studies on agricultural development along with collaborative initiatives among market participants and research organizations. Global digital farming market was estimated to be US$ 6.12 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ 12.67 billion by 2028, growing at an estimated CAGR of 11.3% over the forecast period (2020 to 2028).

The base year considered for the study is 2019 and the forecast period for this publication is 2021-2028.

The report represents tables and several other graphical data elements, the Digital Farming market report makes for an insightful data repository that is a valuable source of direction and guidance for managers, decision makers, business strategists, and all those who are interested in the overall development of the global Digital Farming market.

Top Key players: Some of the players operating in the digital farming market are [x]cube LABS, Accenture, AGCO Corporation, BASF Digital Farming GmbH, Bayer AG, Capgemini Service SAS, cloudeo AG, CropIn Technology Solutions Private Limited, Digiagri, DunavNET, FarmFacts GmbH, Farms2Fork Technologies (cultYvate), Infosys Limited, McKinsey & Company, Monsanto International SARL, Orbia (NETAFIM), Syngenta, Tata Consultancy Services Limited, Telit, and Yara International ASA, among others.

The report scrutinizes different business approaches and frameworks that pave the way for success in businesses. The report used Porter’s five techniques for analyzing the Digital Farming Market; it also offers the examination of the global market. To make the report more potent and easy to understand, it consists of info graphics and diagrams. Furthermore, it has different policies and development plans which are presented in summary. It analyzes the technical barriers, other issues, and cost-effectiveness affecting the market.

Global Digital Farming Market Research Report 2021-2028 carries in-depth case studies on the various countries which are involved in the Digital Farming market. The report is segmented according to usage wherever applicable and the report offers all this information for all major countries and associations. It offers an analysis of the technical barriers, other issues, and cost-effectiveness affecting the market. Important contents analyzed and discussed in the report include market size, operation situation, and current & future development trends of the market, market segments, business development, and consumption tendencies. Moreover, the report includes the list of major companies/competitors and their competition data that helps the user to determine their current position in the market and take corrective measures to maintain or increase their share holds.

