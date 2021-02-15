Asia-Pacific Smart Airport Market 2020 Current Trends, Rising Demand and Top Key Players Amadeus IT Group, SITA, IBM Corporation, Smiths Group plc

Asia-Pacific Smart Airport Market – Growth, Trends, And Forecast (2020 – 2025)

The Asia-Pacific Smart Airport market is highly competitive and consists of a number of major players: Amadeus IT Group, SITA, IBM Corporation, Smiths Group plc, Siemens AG, Vanderlande Industries, BEUMER Group, Indra Sistemas S.A., Daifuku Co., Ltd., Wipro Limited, T-Systems International GmbH, Leidos, Honeywell International Inc.

Scope of the Report

Increasing automation is expected to revolutionize the entire process flow architecture in airports. Airports are using technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), and predictive analysis for a wide range of applications, from customer service to operational efficiency.

Key Market Trends

Security Systems Segment is Expected to have the Highest CAGR During the Forecast Period

The increasing security threats and terrorist attacks have forced airports to enhance their security system to ensure the safety of passengers. The airports in the region are integrating advanced passenger screening and cargo screening systems as well as security robots for the protection and screening of the passengers. Japan�s Narita International Airport unveiled four new security patrol robots in May 2019. These robots have heat and metal sensors along with a 360-degree surveillance camera which will help in enhanced safety while reducing the burden of physical staff. The airport deployed the robots from June 2019. In addition to this, biometric is also one of the major technologies being integrated by airports of China, Singapore, India, etc., for biometric-based screening for identity authentication. Malaysian low-cost airline, AirAsia has begun testing the facial recognition security checks for a flight boarding at Senai International Airport in February 2018 and announced its plan to roll out the technology in various other airports in the region in the near future. The growing investments in the integration of AI, IoT, biometrics, and other technologies in the airports for security is anticipated to accelerate the growth of the segment in the coming years.

China is Expected to Witness Significant Growth in the Coming Years

China handles the largest passenger traffic in the Asia-Pacific region and is expected to become the largest aviation market in the world by 2022 surpassing the United States. According to the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC), in 2019, the passenger traffic of China increased to 1.35 billion with an annual growth of 6.9%. Of the 1.35 billion passengers, domestic passengers occupied a major share. To cater to the increasing passenger traffic in the country, the government plans to construct new airports to reach its target of 450 airports by 2035. Such robust construction plans along with plans of airport operators to integrate advanced technologies in the airports are anticipated to propel the growth of the smart airport market. According to SITA, currently more than 40% of the airlines use AI-driven chatbot customer services and over 25% of airports have self-boarding gates using biometrics. By 2022, more than 65% of the airports are anticipated to secure single biometric tokens. Furthermore, airlines are also investing in biometric technology for seamless passenger experience. Such investments are expected to drive the smart airport market in China during the forecast period.

