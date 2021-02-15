Asia-Pacific Outdoor LED Lighting Market 2019 To 2026 | Signify Holding, OSRAM Gmbh, GE, Zumbotel Group AG, Cree

A new comprehensive research Study is added in Data Bridge Market research’s database of 350 pages, titled as “Asia-Pacific Outdoor LED Lighting Market” study with 100+ market data Tables, Pie Chat, Graphs & Figures. All the data and information gathered in the Asia-Pacific Outdoor LED Lighting report is studied and analysed with the demonstrated tools and techniques such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. This Asia-Pacific Outdoor LED Lighting report has several aspects of marketing research and analysis for ABC industry which includes market size estimations, market dynamics, company & market best practices, entry level marketing strategies, positioning and segmentations, competitive landscaping, opportunity analysis, economic forecasting, industry-specific technology solutions, roadmap analysis, targeting key buying criteria, and in-depth benchmarking of vendor offerings.

Get Sample Copy with Impact of COVID19:

The outdoor led lighting can be defined as lighting sources that used for illuminating or lighting in the outdoor space. Consumers or Municipalities deploying these light solutions in the outdoor applications for enhancing the ambience beauty and security. Moreover, these lighting solutions are highly energy-efficient, offer longer lifespan compare to traditional lighting solutions. Moreover, outdoor LED lighting solutions have lower impact on the environment. These lighting solutions used in a variety of applications such as wall washing, lighting pathways, signage lighting, area lighting and more.

Asia-Pacific outdoor LED lighting market is expected to register a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Segmentation: Asia-Pacific Outdoor LED Lighting Market

Asia-Pacific outdoor LED lighting is segmented into following notable segments that are offering, installation type, and application.

On the basis of offering, the market is segmented into three notable segments such as hardware; software, and services.

On the basis of installation type, the market is segmented into new installation and retrofit installation. In March 2016, Zumtobel Group AG had launched outdoor led modular lights for nighttime cityscape illumination. This model provides reliable guidance and orientation, even at night. They offer highlighting quality, which further help in eliminating wasting resources, or increasing light pollution. This model provides both visual comfort and improves quality of life in an urban outdoor space.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into highway and roadways, architectural and public places. In January 2017, Eaton had launched halo surface mount light-emitting diode (LED) Downlight (SMD), an ultra-low profile. This light is available in the varieties of temperatures (CCTs) which includes including 2700 Kelvin (K), 3000K, 3500K, 4000K and 5000K and in a 90 color-rendering index (CRI).



Competitive Analysis: Asia-Pacific Outdoor LED Lighting Market

Some of the prominent participants operating in outdoor LED lighting are Signify Holding (Philips Lighting), OSRAM Gmbh, General Electric, Zumbotel Group AG, Cree, Inc., Hubbell, Astute Lighting Limited, Bamford Lighting, Dialight, Eaton, Evluma Interled, Neptun Light, Inc. and Skyska.

Recent developments

In October 2013, the company had launched the Perfect Dusk-to-Dawn LED Luminaire. This model is mainly installed in the roadway and landscape area. This model replaces 3437 lumens with 86 lumens which in turn makes these bulbs 75% more efficient than previous model. The features further help in increasing demand for such lighting for outdoor purpose.

Table of Content

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 OBJECTIVES OF THE STUDY

1.2 MARKET DEFINITION

1.3 OVERVIEW OF ASIA-PACIFIC OUTDOOR LED LIGHTING MARKET

1.4 CURRENCY AND PRICING

1.5 LIMITATIONS

1.6 MARKETS COVERED

2 MARKET SEGMENTATION

2.1 MARKETS COVERED

2.2 YEARS CONSIDERED FOR THE STUDY

2.3 CURRENCY AND PRICING

2.4 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2.5 PRIMARY INTERVIEWS WITH KEY OPINION LEADERS

2.6 DBMR MARKET POSITION GRID

2.7 DBMR MARKET CHALLENGE MATRIX

2.8 SECONDARY SOURCES

2.9 ASSUMPTIONS

3 MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1 DRIVERS

3.1.1 RISING DEMAND FOR COST-EFFICIENT LIGHTS

3.1.2 STRIGENT GOVERNMENT REGULATION REGARDING ENERGY CONSUMPTION

3.1.3 DECREASING COST OF LED

3.1.4 INCREASING DEMAND FOR HIGHLY ENERGY EFFICIENT LIGHTING SOLUTIONS

3.2 RESTRAINTS

3.2.1 AVAILABILITY OF SUBSTITUTES

3.2.2 LACK OF POWER FACILITY

3.3 OPPORTUNITIES

3.3.1 ADOPTION OF SMART AND WIRELESS LEDS

3.3.2 HIGH EFFICACY LEDS

3.4 CHALLENGE

3.4.1 HIGH INITIAL COST

4 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

5 PREMIUM INSIGHTS

5.1 MULTIVARIATE MODELING

5.2 MARKET TIMELINE

6 INDUSTRY INSIGHTS

7 ASIA-PACIFIC OUTDOOR LED LIGHTING MARKET, BY OFFERING

7.1 OVERVIEW

7.2 HARDWARE

7.2.1 LAMPS

7.2.1.1 TUBES

7.2.1.2 REFLECTORS

7.2.1.3 OTHERS

7.2.2 LUMINAIRES

7.2.2.1 OUTDOOR AREA LIGHTS

7.2.2.2 ROADWAY FIXTURES

7.2.2.3 DOWNLIGHTS

7.2.2.4 TROFFERS

7.2.2.5 OTHERS

7.2.3 CONTROL SYSTEMS

7.3 SOFTWARE

7.4 SERVICES

8 ASIA-PACIFIC OUTDOOR LED LIGHTING MARKET, BY INSTALLATION TYPE

8.1 OVERVIEW

8.2 NEW INSTALLATION

8.3 RETROFIT

9 ASIA-PACIFIC OUTDOOR LED LIGHTING MARKET, BY WATTAGE TYPE

9.1 OVERVIEW

9.2 LESS THAN 50 WATT

9.3-100 WATT

9.4 MORE THAN 150 WATT

10 ASIA-PACIFIC OUTDOOR LED LIGHTING MARKET, BY APPLICATION

10.1 OVERVIEW

10.2 HIGHWAY AND ROADWAYS

10.3 ARCHITECTURAL

10.4 PUBLIC PLACES

10.4.1 COMMERCIAL

10.4.2 STADIUM AND FLOODLIGHTING

10.4.3 PARKING STRUCTURE

10.4.4 AIRPORT PERIMETERS

10.4.5 ENTERTAINMENT

10.4.6 OTHER PUBLIC PLACES

10.5 OTHERS

11 ASIA-PACIFIC OUTDOOR LED LIGHTING MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY

11.1 ASIA-PACIFIC

11.1.1 CHINA

11.1.2 JAPAN

11.1.3 INDIA

11.1.4 SOUTH KOREA

11.1.5 AUSTRALIA

11.1.6 SINGAPORE

11.1.7 THAILAND

11.1.8 INDONESIA

11.1.9 MALAYSIA

11.1.10 PHILIPPINES

11.1.11 REST OF ASIA PACIFIC

12 ASIA-PACIFIC OUTDOOR LED LIGHTING MARKET, COMPANY LANDSCAPE

12.1 COMPANY SHARE ANALYSIS: ASIA-PACIFIC

13 COMPANY PROFILES

13.1 SIGNIFY HOLDING (PHILIPS LIGHTING)

13.1.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT

13.1.2 SWOT ANALYSIS

13.1.3 REVENUE ANALYSIS

13.1.4 GEOGRAPHICAL PRESENCE

13.1.5 COMPANY SHARE ANALYSIS

13.1.6 MANUFACTURING LOCATIONS

13.1.7 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO

13.1.8 RECENT DEVELOPMENT

13.2 OSRAM GMBH

13.2.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT

13.2.2 SWOT ANALYSIS

13.2.3 REVENUE ANALYSIS

13.2.4 GEOGRAPHICAL PRESENCE

13.2.5 COMPANY SHARE ANALYSIS

13.2.6 MANUFACTURING LOCATIONS

13.2.7 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO

13.2.8 RECENT DEVELOPMENT

13.2.9 DATA BRIDGE MARKET RESEARCH ANALYSIS

13.3 GENERAL ELECTRIC

13.3.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT

13.3.2 SWOT ANALYSIS

13.3.3 REVENUE ANALYSIS

13.3.4 GEOGRAPHICAL PRESENCE

13.3.5 COMPANY SHARE ANALYSIS

13.3.6 MANUFACTURING LOCATIONS

13.3.7 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO

13.3.8 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

13.3.9 DATA BRIDGE MARKET RESEARCH ANALYSIS

13.4 ZUMTOBEL GROUP AG

13.4.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT

13.4.2 REVENUE ANALYSIS

13.4.3 GEOGRAPHICAL PRESENCE

13.4.4 COMPANY SHARE ANALYSIS

13.4.5 MANUFACTURING LOCATIONS

13.4.6 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO

13.4.7 RECENT DEVELOPMENT

13.5 CREE, INC.

13.5.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT

13.5.2 SWOT ANALYSIS

13.5.3 REVENUE ANALYSIS

13.5.4 GEOGRAPHICAL PRESENCE

13.5.5 COMPANY SHARE ANALYSIS

13.5.6 MANUFACTURING LOCATIONS

13.5.7 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO

13.5.8 RECENT DEVELOPMENT

13.5.9 DATA BRIDGE MARKET RESEARCH ANALYSIS

13.6 HUBBELL

13.6.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT

13.6.2 SWOT ANALYSIS

13.6.3 REVENUE ANALYSIS

13.6.4 GEOGRAPHICAL PRESENCE

13.6.5 MANUFACTURING LOCATIONS

13.6.6 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO

13.6.7 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

13.6.8 DATA BRIDGE MARKET RESEARCH ANALYSIS

13.7 ASTUTE LIGHTING LTD.

13.7.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT

13.7.2 GEOGRAPHICAL PRESENCE

13.7.3 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO

13.7.4 RECENT DEVELOPMENT

13.8 BAMFORD LIGHTING

13.8.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT

13.8.2 GEOGRAPHICAL PRESENCE

13.8.3 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO

13.8.4 RECENT DEVELOPMENT

13.9 DIALIGHT

13.9.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT

13.9.2 REVENUE ANALYSIS

13.9.3 GEOGRAPHICAL PRESENCE

13.9.4 MANUFACTURING LOCATIONS

13.9.5 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO

13.9.6 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

13.10 EATON

13.10.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT

13.10.2 REVENUE ANALYSIS

13.10.3 GEOGRAPHICAL PRESENCE

13.10.4 MANUFACTURING LOCATIONS

13.10.5 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO

13.10.6 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

13.11 EVLUMA

13.11.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT

13.11.2 GEOGRAPHICAL PRESENCE

13.11.3 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO

13.11.4 RECENT DEVELOPMENT

13.12 INTERLED

13.12.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT

13.12.2 GEOGRAPHICAL PRESENCE

13.12.3 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO

13.12.4 RECENT DEVELOPMENT

13.13 NEPTUN LIGHT, INC

13.13.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT

13.13.2 GEOGRAPHICAL PRESENCE

13.13.3 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO

13.13.4 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

13.14 SKYSKA

13.14.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT

13.14.2 GEOGRAPHICAL PRESENCE

13.14.3 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO

13.14.4 RECENT DEVELOPMENT

14 QUESTIONNAIRE

15 RELATED REPORTS

