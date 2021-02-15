Asia-Pacific Drones Market Trends 2021 | Growth by Top Companies: Aerodyne, Asteria Aerospace Pvt. Ltd., BirdsEyeView Aerobotics

Asia-Pacific Drones Market – Growth, Trends, And Forecast (2020 – 2025)

The Asia-Pacific Drones market has been thoroughly scrutinized and then carefully demarcated by geographic locations which are based on major economic regions and their topographical regions. Growing competition and the changing market dynamics have been highlighted. Aggressive market players are profiled with attributes of company overview, financial overview, business strategies, product portfolio, and recent developments. The Market share and Market size prominent players for 2020 to 2025 are profiled in this report.

The Asia-Pacific Drones market is highly competitive and consists of a number of major players: Aerodyne, Asteria Aerospace Pvt. Ltd., BirdsEyeView Aerobotics, Cyberhawk, DroneCult, Guangzhou EHang Intelligent Technology Co. Ltd, Hubsan, MicroMultiCopter Aero Technology Co., Ltd., Skylark Drones, SZ DJI Technology Co. Ltd, Terra Drone Corporation, Yuneec, Zipline

Click the link to get a Sample Copy of the Report:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/07202152865/asia-pacific-drones-market-growth-trends-and-forecasts-2020-2025/inquiry?source=MW&Mode=70

Scope of the Report

The integration of sophisticated sensors and other payload subsystems onboard a modern drone has resulted in augmenting the application profile of drones, rendering them capable of operating in emerging sectors such as firefighting, mining, and infrastructure monitoring.

Key Market Trends

Energy Segment to Dominate the Market During the Forecast Period

Modern drones are equipped with sophisticated technologies, such as LiDAR, state of the art GNSS and inertial sensors, to deliver the highest quality in imaging and positioning data. Hence, they are being increasingly adopted to inspect critical infrastructure for renewable energy installations in Asia-Pacific. For instance, the adoption of wind energy has resulted in the establishment of several wind farms in different countries such as China, and India. The windmills in these wind farms are subjected to several natural phenomena such as hailstorms, lightning, rainfall, salt, and dust accumulation, etc. With the application of drones in wind turbine inspections, the risk of injury is dramatically eliminated, and any components causing the problem are quickly detected without requiring direct contact. Drone inspection is a cost-effective and efficient inspection method as both visual and thermal images of wind turbines can be obtained and processed for on-site analysis and assessment regarding the condition of the rotor blades. Drones also enable oil and gas companies to safely and efficiently assess, monitor, and manage assets. Drones can quickly inspect well sites, pipelines, storage tanks, and offshore platforms, and provide real-time quality data to the operator minimizing the safety risks involved with manual inspection. The growing applicability of drones in the energy segment is therefore expected to attribute to a higher revenue share during the forecast period.

China to Continue its Dominance in terms of Revenue During the Forecast Period

China became the global hub for drone industry manufacturing over the past six years. About 70% of the world�s civilian drone market is supported by China, with about 1200 drone manufacturers in 2019 (up from 130 manufacturers in 2013). The government of China is providing various subsidy schemes and other favorable domestic policies for drone purchases to promote technological advancements of industrial sectors. The widening application areas of drones is simultaneously propelling their demand in China. Currently, consumer hobbyist drones dominate the civilian drone market in China, whereas, agriculture and energy inspection sectors are the largest drone users in the commercial sector. China is also the world�s world�s largest eCommerce market with over 50% of global eCommerce transactions. Propelled by this growth, the cargo delivery, e-commerce, and last-mile providers are adopting drones for cargo and parcel deliveries for fast deliveries in remote areas. JD.com, a Chinese e-commerce company headquartered in Beijing has been making commercial drone deliveries in four selected regions scattered across China since June 2016. Later in 2017, the company announced its plans to build 150 drone launch facilities in southwestern Sichuan province for UAV parcel delivery by the end of 2020. The company also plans to introduce such services in Indonesia (tested in January 2019) and Japan (tested in February 2019) in the upcoming period.

Browse the Full report description and TOC at:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/07202152865/asia-pacific-drones-market-growth-trends-and-forecasts-2020-2025?source=MW&Mode=70

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

–Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

–Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

–Analytical Tools: Asia-Pacific Drones Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. Analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2020 and forecasts until 2025 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

Media Contact Us:

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) – Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | +91-750-707-8687

sales@marketinsightsreports.com | irfan@marketinsightsreports.com