Artificial Joints Market Report by Manufacturers, Opportunities, Challenges, Drivers, Growth, Countries, Revenue, and Forecast to 2027

The artificial joints market is expected to reach US$ 28,614.88 million by 2027 from US$ 18,356.80 million in 2019; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2020 to 2027.

Artificial joint or prosthetic joint is made up of metal, plastic or ceramic. These artificial joints are used in replacement arthroplasty or joint replacement surgeries to replace the damaged or diseased natural joint. Materials used to make an artificial joint depends on type of the joint. For instance, hip replacement joints contain hard metal with durable, extremely smooth plastics. The global artificial joints market is driven by factors such as increasing prevalence of obesity, and rising prevalence of bone and joint conditions. However, high cost of joint repair therapies is likely to hinder the growth of the market. However, growing number of product approvals and developments are creating growth opportunities for the market players.

Artificial Joints Market Competition Landscape and Key Developments:

Zimmer Biomet, Smith & Nephew, Stryker Corporation, Medtronic, Johnson and Johnson Services, Inc., Exactech, Inc., JRI Orthopaedics Limited, SAMO SpA, Colfax Corporation, and B. Braun Melsungen AG are few of the leading companies operating in the artificial joints market.

Based on the material, the global artificial joint market is segmented into ceramics, alloys, oxinium, and others. The ceramic segment held the largest share of the market in 2019. The adoption of ceramic artificial joints for bone replacements is prominent factor for the growth of the segment. In addition, increasing number of ceramic product launches coupled with ease of availability are also anticipated to drive the segment growth. However, alloys segment is estimated to register fastest growth by 2027. The growth of alloys segment is attributed to rising preference for alloy material due to superior flexibility and biocompatibility. In addition, overall growth in number of hip and knee arthroplasty are estimated to offer lucrative opportunity for the segment growth during the forecast period.

The substantial impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the artificial joints market is expected to last for the next few quarters. Major focus on prevention and treatment of coronavirus has led to stopping or postponement of elective knee and hip arthroplasty in developing as well as developed countries. In addition, disruptions caused in supply chain distributions due to shut down of global operations has also impacted on the market growth.

The report specifically highlights the Artificial Joints market share, company profiles, regional outlook, product portfolio, a record of the recent developments, strategic analysis, key players in the market, sales, distribution chain, manufacturing, production, new market entrants as well as existing market players, advertising, brand value, popular products, demand and supply, and other important factors related to the market to help the new entrants understand the market scenario better.

To comprehend global Artificial Joints market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide market is analyzed across major global regions: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Australia), South America (Brazil, Argentina), Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt and South Africa)

