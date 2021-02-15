Application Delivery Network Market 2021 Global Outlook – Citrix Systems, F5 Networks, Radware, A10 Networks

Market Insights Reports delivers key insights on the Application Delivery Network market in its latest report titled, “Application Delivery Network Market – Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, And Forecasts (2021 – 2026)” provides an in-depth analysis of key players strategies, market growth, product demand, growth factors, technological innovations, regional outlook and global dynamics which includes drivers, challenges, and opportunities dominant in the industry. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The Application Delivery Network Market was valued at USD 6.25 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 12.54 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 12.3% over the forecast period 2021 – 2026.

(SPECIAL OFFER: AVAIL FLAT 25% DISCOUNT ON THIS REPORT):

Click the link to get a free Sample Copy of the Report at:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/02082592261/application-delivery-network-market-growth-trends-covid-19-impact-and-forecasts-2021-2026/inquiry?Mode=28

The Top Key Players in the Global Citrix Systems, F5 Networks, Radware, A10 Networks, Akamai Technologies, Barracuda Networks, Brocade Communications Systems, Fortinet, HPE, Juniper, Networks, Riverbed Technologyand Others.

Industry News:

– October 2018 – Cisco announced its first set of 400G data center network switches. Two of the switches are aimed at hyperscale cloud platforms, while the other two are for technology enabler enterprises and service providers.

– June 2018 – Cisco and NetApp announced the launch of the new FlexPod solutions. FlexPod combines Cisco UCS integrated infrastructure with NetApp data services to help organizations accelerate application delivery and transition to a hybrid cloud with a trusted platform for innovation.

Market Overview:

– The increasing demand for performing various tasks, such as SSL encryption, web application firewall, DDoS protection, authentication, and SSL VPN, among others are now integral elements to application delivery. Thus, the application delivery network has gained vital importance across the end-user industries that are undergoing rapid digital transformation.

– A significant driver for the market is the growth in the number of applications hosted in the cloud, which poses the challenges of deployment and management for the organizations involved, for a vast portfolio of applications in multi-cloud environments

– According to the Global Cloud Index by Cisco for the period 2016-2021, it was reported that the total data center storage capacity will grow nearly four times from 2016 to 2021, growing from 663 EB in 2016 to 2.6 ZB by 2021 and 78% would account for enterprise applications and public cloud holding the largest share of 73% of the global market by 2021. This shift toward cloud environment is expected to augment the adoption of ADN during and over the forecast period .

Full browse the report description and TOC:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/02082592261/application-delivery-network-market-growth-trends-covid-19-impact-and-forecasts-2021-2026?Mode=28

Top Line Market Forecast:

Both Regional and Global sectors are included in the Outlook, with special breakouts for the NAM, European, MENA, and Asia-Pacific regions. The data covered is from 2016 to 2020 historically and from 2021 to 2026 forecast, it also includes the impact of Post-Covid-19 both on the short- and long-term prospects of the industry.

Asia-Pacific is the Fastest Growing Region

– Growing cloud computing incorporations and the BYOD trend is expected to drive the market in this region. In China, the increasing adoption of public cloud computing is leading to many enterprises re-allocating their business systems to cloud platforms.

– Issues regarding data security, tenant isolation, access control, has gradually become a major focus of these enterprises. These factors have led to enhanced cloud delivery network solutions.

– In 2017, the State Bank of India, for its 23,000 branches chose Office 365, a cloud-powered productivity solution from Microsoft to improve communication and collaboration among its workforce, aiming to transform it into a modern workplace.

– With other financial institutes expected to follow the trend, the demand for cloud-based application delivery services is expected to increase. Similarly, government regulations are considered as a channel through which authorities have stimulated cloud services growth.

This Application Delivery Network Market report addresses:

The Market size from 2016-2020

Expected market growth until 2026

Forecast of how market drivers, restraints, and future opportunities will affect

Segment and regions that will drive or lead market growth and why

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

In-depth analysis of key sustainability strategies adopted by market place

Reasons to Purchase this report:

– The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

– 3 months of analyst support

Purchase Full Report@:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/report/purchase/02082592261?mode=su?Mode=28

Customization of the Report: This report can be customized as per your needs for additional data up to 3 companies or countries or 40 analyst hours.

– Post Covid-19 Analysis

All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.

About Us:

MarketInsightsReports provides syndicated market research on industry verticals including Healthcare, Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Technology and Media, Chemicals, Materials, Energy, Heavy Industry, etc. MarketInsightsReports provides global and regional market intelligence coverage, a 360-degree market view which includes statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.

Contact Us:

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) – Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | +91-750-707-8687

sales@marketinsightsreports.com | irfan@marketinsightsreports.com