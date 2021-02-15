Anorexiant Drugs Market Analysis Size, Share, Trends, Current Demand, and Business Opportunities

Anorexiant Drugs: Introduction

Obesity is a disorder, in which excess body fat is accumulated to such an extent that it could have negative effects on health. It occurs over time when people eat more calories than they utilize. Obesity increases the risk of developing chronic diseases such as breast cancer, colon cancer, type 2 diabetes, endometrial cancer, cardiovascular diseases, and musculoskeletal disorders. According to the World Health Organization, obesity affected around 650 million adults and 340 million children and adolescents in 2016. This disease is preventable through lifestyle modifications. A person is considered obese when his/her body mass index (BMI) is greater than 30. Obesity occurs due to reasons such as inactivity, genetics, family lifestyle, unhealthy diet, medications, age, and pregnancy.

Key Drivers and Restraints of Global Anorexiant Drugs Market

According to the WHO, globally, obesity has nearly tripled since 1975. In 2019, an estimated 38.2 million children under the age of 5 years were overweight or obese. Once considered a high-income country problem, overweight and obesity have increased in low- and middle-income countries, particularly in urban settings. In Africa, the number of overweight children under 5 has increased by nearly 24% since 2000. Around half of the children under 5 who were overweight or obese in 2019 lived in Asia.

Demand for anorexiant drugs is driven by increase in incidence of obesity, rise in the geriatric population, surge in lifestyle disorders, and other factors. Moreover, investment in research & development by major players augments the global market. Chronic nature of obesity, which leads to various other diseases, and increase in disposable income also fuel the growth of the global anorexiant drugs market. However, adoption of alternative treatments such as exercise, lifestyle changes, surgeries for morbid obese patients, and side effects of anti-obesity drugs hamper the growth of the global market.

Increase in health care expenditure and rise in awareness about obesity also propel the global market

Asia Pacific to Lead Global Anorexiant Drugs Market

In terms of region, the global anorexiant drugs market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America and Europe are expected to hold major share of the global anorexiant drugs market during the forecast period, owing to developed health care infrastructure, large patient population, and increasing technological developments.

Rapid adoption of emerging technologies and surge in innovation are the important aspects that present opportunities in Asia Pacific and the Middle East. Moreover, rapid growth and development of the pharmaceutical industry, rise in availability of branded drugs, and increase in burden of obesity related disorders have a positive impact on the market in these regions. Improvement in health care infrastructure, rise in use of combination therapies, and increase in pharmaceutical imports are likely to create opportunities for market players to expand their geographic presence in the Middle East.

Key Players Operating in Global Anorexiant Drugs Market

Rise in prevalence of obesity in several parts of the world has increased the degree of competition among players in the global anorexiant drugs market. Companies have been making significant investments in the development of agents with increased weight-loss efficacy and a high safety threshold. This gives players a greater chance of approval from regulatory bodies such as the U.S. FDA.

Leading companies operating in the global anorexiant drugs market are:

Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Takeda Pharmaceuticals Company Limited

Zydus Cadila (Rhythm Pharmaceuticals)

Merck & Co. Inc.

Eisai Co. Ltd.

Novo Nordisk A/S

Orexigen Therapeutics, Inc.

Zafgen (GlaxoSmithKline plc)

Norgine B.V.

Pfizer, Inc.

Hoffmann-La Roche AG

