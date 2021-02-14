Wood Vinegar Market Overview and Competitive Landscape

Factors driving the growth of the global market include improved crop yields, increased base of end-use industries, increased government initiatives for bio-based products, and strict environmental regulations. The main trend observed in the world market is the reduction of poverty. Wood vinegar can be produced on a small or large scale in villages, using local resources and raw materials. The production of wood vinegar helps reduce poverty in many developing and underdeveloped countries. The global wood vinegar market is in its nascent form.

Currently, very few players around the world are involved in the large-scale production of wood vinegar. However, different governments and organizations in several countries around the world are developing regulations for the bioeconomy and promoting bio-based products, which support the growth of biochar production and biorefineries. As wood vinegar is a by-product of arctic char or biochar production, government initiatives are indirectly creating abundant opportunities for the growth of the global wood vinegar market.

In 2015, Asia-Pacific held the largest share of the global wood vinegar market. The main reasons for the market growth in the region are the large base of end-use industries and the presence of a large number of local manufacturers in the region.

Some of the major players operating in the global wood vinegar market are Ace (Singapore) Pte Ltd., TAGROW CO. LTD., Byron Biochar, Canada Renewable Bioenergy Corporation, NAKASHIMA TRADING CO. LTD., Nettenergy BV and Taiko Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.