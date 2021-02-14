Sauces Market to Expand at a Healthy Growth Rate in the Coming Years
The popularity of international cuisines has been increasing rapidly across the globe. People are increasingly becoming open to try out new flavor and are not afraid to experiment with new choices. Moreover, globalization has made the introduction of new tastes and flavors easy these days. It is because of these factors that the popularity of Italian, Chinese, Indian, Greek, Mexican, and Continental cuisines is growing all over. The surge in cross-cultural interaction and increasing awareness regarding different cultures is also key factor for the popularity of these food products.
Market Segmentation by Type
- Table sauces
- Mayonnaise
- Tomato Sauce
- Soy Sauce
- Chili Sauce
- Barbecue Sauce
- Mustard Sauce
- Oyster Sauce
- Horseradish Sauce
- Others (vinaigrette, Worcester/steak sauce, cocktail sauce, fish sauce, and curry sauce)
- Cooking Ingredients
- Bouillon/Stock Cubes
- Wet Sauces
- Dry Sauces/Powder Mixes
- Others (pasta sauces, herbs, and spices)
- Dips
- Pickled Products
- Pastes and Purees
- Others
Market Segmentation by Distribution channel
- Supermarkets/ Hypermarkets
- Specialist Retailers
- Convenience Stores
- Others