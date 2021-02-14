Potential Impact of COVID-19 on Agriculture and Farm Machinery Market

The global agriculture and farm equipment market, valued at US$ 144.10 Bn in 2014, is expected to witness growth at a CAGR of 8.7% from 2015 to 2022. Agriculture and farming equipment comprises an expansive variety of machinery and tools that help carry out a number of processes to upgrade the quality and quantity of production. The adoption of machinery has brought tremendous changes, and the advantages include saving time, reduction in labor costs, and appropriate use of inputs to obtain desired output. Moreover, with the growth of government subsidies for this machinery to farmers around the globe, the agriculture and farm machinery market is expected to witness significant expansion over the forecast period.

Several multinational companies are also investing in emerging markets in order to expand their operations on a global scale. The governments of countries such as India, Brazil, and Germany are focusing on escalating the reach of subsidies on agricultural machinery in order to promote farm mechanization. In addition, certain companies manufacture lower-power farm tractors at more affordable rates for small-scale farmers. For example in 2013, John Deere introduced the 4M and 5E small tractors series to address the needs of the small-scale farming sector.

Key factors driving the agriculture and farm machinery market include technological innovations, rising demand for advanced agricultural machinery, increasing mechanization of farming operations. Further, growth in global food demand is another key factor driving the demand for agriculture and farm machinery, globally. This increasing demand for food is a result of the growing population which in turn is increasing the demand for food consumption. Moreover, increased per capita income of farmers in both developed and developing economies is anticipated to boost the sale of farm machinery globally.

The global agriculture and farm machinery market is segmented on the basis of product and geography. Based on product type, the agriculture and farm machinery market can be categorized into farm tractors, harvesting machinery, plowing and cultivation machinery, planting and fertilizer machinery, haying machinery, other agriculture equipment and parts and attachments.

The market size and forecast in terms of revenue (US$ Bn) for each of these segments have been provided for the period 2013 to 2022, considering 2013 and 2014 as the base years. The report also provides compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) for each segment of the market for forecast period 2015 to 2022. Geographically, the agriculture and farm machinery market has been segmented into five regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa (MEA) and Latin America.

The report includes market dynamics, key trends analysis and value chain analysis of the global agriculture and farm machinery market. The report also includes analysis of key participants in the agriculture and farm machinery along with their role in the ecosystem along with the future trends that will impact the demand. The study provides market estimation in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2013-2022.

Some of the key manufacturers of agriculture and farm machinery equipment include CNH Global NV, Deere and Company, CLAAS KGaA mbH, AGCO Corporation, J.C. Bamford Excavators Limited (JCB), Alamo Group, Inc., Iseki & Co., Ltd., Same Deutz-Fahr, Mahindra & Mahindra Limited, and Yamabiko Corporation, among others.