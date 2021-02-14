North America Automotive Semiconductor Market Automotive Semiconductor Market

P&S Intelligence published a new research report, titled, “North America Automotive Semiconductor Market: Industry Analysis and Forecast, The North American automotive semiconductor market is expected to witness notable growth during the forecast period 2019–2024, owning to the growing industry focus on safety regulations for automobiles, especially with respect to the incorporation of advanced lane departure warning systems, airbags, and electronic braking systems. Additionally, the increasing adoption of new vehicle technologies, such as electric vehicles and autonomous vehicles, is enhancing the growth prospects for the market.”

With digitization in the automotive industry, the use of semiconductors has significantly increased, which is acting as a major factor driving the growth of the North American automotive semiconductor market. Automotive semiconductors have enabled most of the recent innovations in vehicle technology, such as enhanced graphics processing units (GPUs), sensors, vision-based processors, application processors, dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), and NAND flash.

The development of new and advanced vehicles, such as fuel-cell vehicles, electric vehicles, and autonomous vehicles, is creating ample growth opportunities for the players in the North American automotive semiconductor market. This is because unlike conventional vehicles, these advanced vehicles demand a heavy use of semiconductors to facilitate higher technological efficiency. Thus, companies such as Tesla Inc., Daimler AG, and Volvo AB are working on the development of autonomous trucks and are creating a strong demand for semiconductors. In November 2017, Tesla unveiled a sleek electric semi-truck with semi-autonomous capabilities facilitated by the use of semiconductors.

Some of the major companies operating in the North American automotive semiconductor market are Infineon Technologies AG, STMicroelectronics N.V., Renesas Electronics Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, ROHM Co. Ltd., Texas Instruments Inc., Analog Devices Inc., and Toshiba Corporation.