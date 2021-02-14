Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are expecting second child – 14/02/2021 – Celebrities

Meghan Markle is pregnant with Prince Harry’s second child, according to People magazine. The two are already parents of Archiem, who will be two years old on May 6.

The news comes after the Duchess of Sussex revealed she had a miscarriage in July of last year.

“We can confirm that Archie will be an older brother. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very happy to be expecting their second child,” a spokesperson for the couple told People.

Meghan and Harry officially stepped down as senior royals last year. The desire to have a normal family life weighed on the couple’s decision.