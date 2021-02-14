Medical Billing Outsourcing Market – Industry Analysis, Forecast 2023; New TMR Report Explores Impact of COVID-19 Outbreak on Market

The global medical billing outsourcing market has risen rapidly in recent years due to the rising use of IT resources in the healthcare sector and the steady government support for the same. Increasing healthcare expenditure in developed regions has led to consistent progress of the sector, enabling widespread adoption of advanced technological resources such as medical billing outsourcing. With the increasing availability of IT resources such as medical billing outsourcing, many medical institutions have opted to focus on healthcare dispensation, while third-party service providers have become important in several aspects of data storage and administration of healthcare entities.

Private funding for the healthcare sector has also been forthcoming in recent years, particularly in developing countries, which has helped ancillary components such as the medical billing outsourcing market.

Developing regions such as Asia Pacific are likely to be vital to the global medical billing outsourcing market in the coming years. The growing geriatric demographic in emerging countries in the region has been a vital driver for the healthcare sector, while it has also led to growing demand for ancillary support services such as medical billing outsourcing and electronic health records. Due to the steady investment in the healthcare sector in developing countries, the industrial web around healthcare is likely to grow, ensuring steady growth prospects for the medical billing outsourcing market. Several entities in the healthcare sector in developing regions lack the financial as well as technological resources to set up their own IT taskforce; this is likely to remain a key driver for the medical billing outsourcing market in the coming years.

Global Medical Billing Outsourcing Market: Overview

As governments channel more funds into healthcare budgets, there is increasing pressure on healthcare systems to become more efficient so they can utilize these monetary allocations to the fullest. This benefits vendors in the global medical billing outsourcing market. While spending on healthcare in developed countries is rising on account of a substantial portion of the population cross the 65-year-threshold, developed countries are under pressure to improve their healthcare infrastructure, alleviate the inequality of healthcare in the private and public healthcare sectors, and a general increase in the number of chronic diseases reported.

Thus, the market for medical billing outsourcing will see steady growth, driven by the changing needs of healthcare providers, insurers, and other ancillary entities (both public and private). With a thrust on technology to streamline operations and manage transactions with greater transparency, the role of IT is becoming pivotal. As IT departments become necessary for the smooth operation of the healthcare industry as a whole, billing services, too, will likely be in demand.

The report touches upon the most pertinent factors at play in the global medical billing outsourcing market. It provides insight into the factors driving growth, the restraints, and the challenges, the most important market trends to watch out for, emerging opportunities for vendors in the market, and a SWOT analysis of the leading vendors. In addition to projections for the size of the overall market, the report forecasts the size and growth rate of each key market segment.

The global medical billing outsourcing market’s high-impact drivers will be the growing emphasis on compliance and risk management, the need to make processes efficient, and healthcare organizations’ stress on achieving the desired business goals. Greater control, transparency, and agility are the factors that clients look for in outsourcing models. Considering that medical billing outsourcing helps healthcare organizations meet critical goals such as maximizing ROI, helping the shrink the cash conversion cycle, and striking a balance between expenditures and earnings, vendors in this space face numerous opportunities.

On account of all of these factors, the global medical billing outsourcing market is expected to report a high single digit growth rate over the review period of the report. However, the market could be restrained from reaching its full growth potential because of an ever-shifting and disparate regulatory landscape. Considering that some of the leading vendors in the global medical billing outsourcing market have a multinational presence, they are compelled to remain responsive to any changes in the regulatory scenario in each country. Likewise, data migration issues could stunt the market’s growth to some degree.

One of the most prominent changes that have shaped the global medical billing outsourcing market, as it stands today, is the growing perception among small and mid-sized healthcare firms that outsourcing helps cut operational costs and up efficiency. This trend, in turn, has been spurred by the fact that several healthcare organizations lack the investment capabilities to set up full-fledged IT departments of their own. It is important to note here that the initial cost of investment for the average billing management software is considerably high. Moreover, the outsourcing of billing services is a testament to the trust that a healthcare institution places in the vendor. Thus, the risk of vendors losing customers owing to a data breach or error in billing is high.

It is thus expected that companies in the medical billing outsourcing market will gain new customers in the form of small and medium-sized healthcare entities. Among the key vendors vying for a higher share in the global medical billing outsourcing market are Cognizant Technology Solutions, HCL Technologies, Accenture, and Genpact.

