Hand Hygiene Market set to witness surge in demand over the forecast period 2016-2024

Global Hand Hygiene Market: Overview

With greater acknowledgement of hand hygiene in infection control, the global market for hand hygiene is likely to display substantial advancement. Practicing hand hygiene is one of the simplest, most inexpensive yet most effective ways of preventing infections and diseases. Research in healthcare proves that cleaning one’s hands thoroughly can significantly reduce the spread of germs. As a result, hand hygiene is correctly termed as a ‘do-it-yourself’ vaccine.

Eating food with contaminated hands can result in contracting diseases such as staph, salmonella, e-coli, respiratory illnesses, and gastrointestinal disorders such as diarrhea. Cleaning hands properly can significantly reduce the risk of these contagious diseases.

Get Sample Copy:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=2540

Global Hand Hygiene Market: Drivers and Restraints

The increasing use of soaps, hand wash, sanitizers, rubs, and disinfectants is guiding the growth of the market. The shift from conventional soap bars to liquid hand wash, growing bacterial and pathogen infections, rising number of healthcare practitioners, and healthcare associated infections are contributing towards market growth.

The initiatives of the World Health Organization (WHO), such as ‘SAVE LIVES: Clean Your Hands’ campaign (2009), Clean Care is Safer Care program (2005-2015), and Infection Prevention and Control (2015-2017), that focus on the prevention of on-site infection among healthcare workers and patients will be successful in creating awareness about the importance of hand hygiene, thereby boosting the expansion of the market. In alignment with the aims of these programs, the WHO declared May 5 as the World Hand Hygiene Day.

The U.S.-based healthcare organization, Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), has introduced a campaign called ‘Clean Hands Count’, which empowers patients to participate in their care by reminding or asking healthcare professionals to wash their hands. The campaign addresses the various misconceptions and myths surrounding hand hygiene.

Grab an exclusive PDF Brochure of this report:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=2540

On the other hand, absence of hygiene-related training and education in several regions might slacken the growth of the market. Moreover, studies reveal that a low percentage of world population practice hand hygiene. Experts believe that the low grasp of facts about the importance of hand hygiene among people is the reason for this low percentage. However, the persistent efforts to spread awareness about the significance of hand hygiene by several international and government bodies through campaigns and programs is expected to aid the expansion of the market.

Global Hand Hygiene Market: Regional Outlook

Based on geography, the global hand hygiene market can be segmented into Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and the Rest of the World (RoW). North America is likely to dominate the regional scenario as high awareness related to hand hygiene, training to healthcare professionals, and adherence of standard guidelines are guiding the growth of the hand hygiene market in this region. A number of health systems and hospitals in the U.S., such as Cedars-Sinai, Froedtert Hospital, Baptist Health, and Exempla Lutheran Medical Center, have been participating in the promotion of hand hygiene by ensuring the compliance on the part of healthcare providers through education programs, hand hygiene protocols, and stringent monitoring.

Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Africa furnish considerable opportunities for growth. Implementation of hand hygiene campaigns in these developing regions is a major factor promising growth, resulting from rising awareness. WASH-in-School, a program initiated by UNICEF in China, for instance, promotes the construction of drinking water fountains and toilets in schools, in addition to promotion of hand hygiene. In India, Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL), in collaboration with Swach Bharat Abhiyaan campaign, has been encouraging every citizen to wash hands regularly, before eating and cooking and after using the toilet.

Companies Mentioned in the Report

Some of the major companies operating in the global market for hand hygiene are Whiteley Corporation, EcoHydra, Deb Group, Kimberly-Clark, Kutol, Medline Industries, Inc., and GOJO Industries. These companies provide a wide range of hand hygiene products such as sanitizers, soaps, and hand wash.

Read TMR Research Methodology @:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/methodology.html

Major regions analyzed under this research report are:

Europe

North America

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

This report gives you access to decisive data such as:

Market growth drivers

Factors limiting market growth

Current market trends

Market structure

Market projections for the coming years

Key highlights of this report

Overview of key market forces propelling and restraining market growth

Up-to-date analyses of market trends and technological improvements

Pin-point analyses of market competition dynamics to offer you a competitive edge

An analysis of strategies of major competitors

An array of graphics and SWOT analysis of major industry segments

Detailed analyses of industry trends

A well-defined technological growth map with an impact-analysis

Offers a clear understanding of the competitive landscape and key product segments

This study by TMR is all-encompassing framework of the dynamics of the market. It mainly comprises critical assessment of consumers’ or customers’ journeys, current and emerging avenues, and strategic framework to enable CXOs take effective decisions.

Our key underpinning is the 4-Quadrant Framework EIRS that offers detailed visualization of four elements:

Customer E xperience Maps

xperience Maps I nsights and Tools based on data-driven research

nsights and Tools based on data-driven research Actionable R esults to meet all the business priorities

esults to meet all the business priorities Strategic Frameworks to boost the growth journey

The study strives to evaluate the current and future growth prospects, untapped avenues, factors shaping their revenue potential, and demand and consumption patterns in the global market by breaking it into region-wise assessment.

The following regional segments are covered comprehensively:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

The Middle East and Africa

Read Our Latest Press Release:

https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/binge-watching-during-covid-19-underscores-growth-in-video-on-demand-vod-services-tmr-843517403.html

https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/covid-19-outbreak-to-influence-growth-prospects-of-personal-protective-equipment-ppe-market-tmr-888885156.html

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a next-generation market intelligence provider, offering fact-based solutions to business leaders, consultants, and strategy professionals.

Our reports are single-point solutions for businesses to grow, evolve, and mature. Our real-time data collection methods along with ability to track more than one million high growth niche products are aligned with your aims. The detailed and proprietary statistical models used by our analysts offer insights for making right decision in the shortest span of time. For organizations that require specific but comprehensive information we offer customized solutions through ad-hoc reports. These requests are delivered with the perfect combination of right sense of fact-oriented problem solving methodologies and leveraging existing data repositories.

Contact

Transparency Market Research State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY – 12207

United States

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com