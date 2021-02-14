Electric Vehicle Motor (EVM) Controller Market – Covid-19 Impact, Regional Outlook, Competitive Strategies and Forecast by 2025

Motor controller is a device that improves the performance of an electric motor in a prearranged manner. Motor controllers can include an automatic or manual means for starting/stopping the motor, choosing forward/reverse rotation, selecting and controlling the speed, modifying or limiting the torque, and shielding against faults and overloads. The major constituents of electric vehicle systems are the motor, power supply, controller, drive train and a charger. An EVM controller or electric vehicle motor controller is a machine that is employed to regulate the torque generated by the motors of electric vehicles by means of modifying the energy flow from the power sources to the motor.

Control of an electric vehicle is time-variant; for instance, the operating parameters of EV and the condition of the road vary. Hence, the controller must be intended to make the system adaptive and robust. This is achieved by developing the system on both dynamic as well as steady state performances. Presently, the key factor limiting the wide-spread use of electric vehicles is the diminutive running distance for each battery charge. Therefore, besides regulating the performance of vehicle, considerable efforts have to be made so that the EVM controller does not consume high energy to the energy management of the batteries on the vehicle. Technological advancements have led to the development of such energy efficient EVs that in turn is likely to fuel the global electric vehicle motor controller market in the coming years.

Severe norms on vehicular efficiency as well as emissions have encouraged the implementation of high-level controllers. This is one of the key driving factors for the growth of the electric vehicle motor controller market. Quite a lot of countries have taken initiatives in order to lessen the greenhouse gas emissions. Countries including China as well as India follow norms that are comparable to the Euro norms. Furthermore, India adheres to BS IV norms at the present and the country is planning to implement BS VI regulations by the end of the year 2020. Japan on the other hand follows norms that are analogous to the Euro 5 norms and the US 2010 and is planning for a next revision by the year 2017. These regulations mandate the automobile manufacturers to manufacture virtually zero emission vehicles such as electric vehicles, thereby encouraging the growth of the electric vehicle motor controller market.

Another trend that is likely to gain momentum in the global electric vehicle motor controller market is the introduction of the vehicle to grid or V2G storage and charging system. This system is an innovative concept that is emerging from the wireless charging system or WCS technology and the latest trend in this technology is in the induction reversal process where the charged vehicle powers the grid. This power is then used to run office buildings or additional facilities all through the peak hours thereby lowering the power demand of national grids. These factors are likely to encourage the overall growth of the electric vehicle motor controller market

The global electric vehicle motor controller market can be segmented on the basis of powertrain type and geography. By powertrain type the market can be segregated into full hybrid, mild hybrid, plug-in-hybrid, pure EV. In 2016, the full hybrid powertrain segment accounted for the maximum share of the global electric vehicle motor controller market. Introduction of stringent fuel regulations as well as tax incentives is likely to fuel the adoption of full hybrid electric vehicles in the future. On the basis of geography, the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Latin America. Asia Pacific dominated the global market in 2016. High production rates and increasing sales of hybrid vehicles in Japan coupled with rise in sales of electric vehicles in China are the major contributing factors towards the growth of the market in this region. Furthermore, governments’ initiatives in numerous countries in the region towards the adoption of low-emission electric vehicles are expected to propel the growth of the market in the region.

Some of the major companies operating in the global electric vehicle motor controller market are Continental, American Motors Corporation, Air International Thermal Systems, Sevcon, Fujitsu Ltd, Delphi Automotive, Siemens AG, Texas Instruments, Robert Bosch GmbH, Metric Mind, EVS Auto Group, Denso Corporation, Fuji Electric, BYD Auto, Hitachi Automotive Systems, Mitsubishi Electric, and Toyota Industries Corporation.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

The study is a source of reliable data on:

Market segments and sub-segments

Market trends and dynamics

Supply and demand

Market size

Current trends/opportunities/challenges

Competitive landscape

Technological breakthroughs

Value chain and stakeholder analysis

The regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.

A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.

Highlights of the report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market

Important changes in market dynamics

Market segmentation up to the second or third level

Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume

Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments

Market shares and strategies of key players

Emerging niche segments and regional markets

An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Note: Although care has been taken to maintain the highest levels of accuracy in TMR’s reports, recent market/vendor-specific changes may take time to reflect in the analysis.

This study by TMR is all-encompassing framework of the dynamics of the market. It mainly comprises critical assessment of consumers’ or customers’ journeys, current and emerging avenues, and strategic framework to enable CXOs take effective decisions.

Our key underpinning is the 4-Quadrant Framework EIRS that offers detailed visualization of four elements:

Customer E xperience Maps

xperience Maps I nsights and Tools based on data-driven research

nsights and Tools based on data-driven research Actionable R esults to meet all the business priorities

esults to meet all the business priorities Strategic Frameworks to boost the growth journey

The study strives to evaluate the current and future growth prospects, untapped avenues, factors shaping their revenue potential, and demand and consumption patterns in the global market by breaking it into region-wise assessment.

The following regional segments are covered comprehensively:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

The Middle East and Africa

