Clinical Nutrition Market Competitive Landscape, Insights by Geography, and Growth Opportunity

The geriatric population across the globe has been registering significant growth since the past few years. As the medical industry has made various advancements when it comes to more effective medication and medical instruments. Owing to this, the life expectancy of people has risen. However, the human body is bound to become weak as it grows old, due to which, older people fall sick more often than adults. This is why, geriatric population needs enhanced medical care frequently.

Request to Get the Sample Report@ https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/clinical-nutrition-market/report-sample

The global clinical nutrition market is generated a revenue of $39,339.5 million in 2015, and is projected to advance at a 5.4% CAGR during the forecast period (2016–2022), according to a report by P&S Intelligence. The major clinical nutrition products are parenteral nutrition, infant nutrition, and enteral nutrition, out of which, the demand for infant nutrition was the highest in the past. Clinical nutrition is important for infants in order to develop a healthy immune system.

Geographically, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to emerge as the largest clinical nutrition market in the coming years, owing to the increasing aging population and surging birth rate. In addition to this, malnutrition is highly prevalent in the region, which is also projected to drive the demand for clinical nutrition in the region. The increasing disposable income of people, growing awareness regarding the benefits of clinical nutrition, and rising expenditure in the healthcare in recent years are further expected to lead to the growth of the regional domain.

Make Enquiry Before Buying the Report: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/send-enquiry?enquiry-url=clinical-nutrition-market

In conclusion, the market is growing due to the surging aging population and rising prevalence of cancer.