Bioinformatics Software for Predictive Modeling and Expression Analysis Market 2021 : Growth And Future Prospects Analyzed

Bioinformatics is a branch of science that uses technology to collect vital information pertaining to the bioengineering, biology, and biotechnology domain to present a logical analysis. To perform the analysis it uses various software tools, which are specifically designed for generating a biology analysis termed as bioinformatics software. Today, these tools are being used for creating predictive modeling and expression analysis of various genes and phenotypes. Adoption of bioinformatics software tools has significantly reduced the technical burden, introduced accuracy, and enabled efficiency in the scientific research is conducted.

The research report by Transparency Market Research has been compiled with deliberation and meticulous assessment of various factors. With primary and secondary research methodologies used to compile the overall report, the publication offers a thorough understanding of the global bioinformatics software for predictive modeling and expression analysis. The report includes comments and recommendations by expert market leaders, which are aimed at helping the readers make well-informed business decisions.

Global Bioinformatics Software for Predictive Modeling and Expression Analysis Market: Trends and Drivers

The sudden drop in the prices of gene sequencing and the subsequent rise in the demand for gene expression and predictive modeling has led to the emergence of bioinformatics software for predictive modeling and expression analysis. The market is also thriving due to the emerging trend of outsourcing bioinformatics services and the superb technological advancements in the corresponding field. The entry of several new players who are taking up contracts of delivering bioinformatics services along with offering value added services has given the global market tremendous boost. The growth of the pharmaceutical industry and the evolution of healthcare industry have been the very turning points for the global bioinformatics software for predictive modeling and expression analysis.

Global Bioinformatics Software for Predictive Modeling and Expression Analysis Market: Regional Outlook

In terms of geography, the global market is segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World, and Europe. Currently, North America holds a leading share in the bioinformatics software for predictive modeling and expression analysis market. The region is expected to assert its dominance in the coming years due to the well-established healthcare infrastructure, higher acceptance of technological advancements, and increasing investments in the development of software tools. Furthermore, increasing awareness amongst healthcare professionals about advantages of deploying bioinformatics software for predictive modeling and expression analysis is also expected to fuel the rise of the regional market in the near future. Europe trails this lead quite closely for similar reasons and is expected to remain a steady contributor to the rising revenue of the global market in the coming years.

On the other hand, the fast-paced growth of the medical sector in Asia Pacific is also expected to offer several lucrative opportunities to Asia-Pacific bioinformatics software for predictive modeling and expression analysis market. The emergence of medical tourism in developing countries such as China, India, and Japan are likely to utilize these methods in areas of gene expression, drug discovery, and determination of phenotypic information. Furthermore, increasing investments by the governments to improve the healthcare sector is also expected to fuel the Asia Pacific bioinformatics software for predictive modeling and expression analysis.

Key Companies Mentioned in the Report are:

The prominent players operating in the global bioinformatics software for predictive modeling and expression analysis market are SmartGene Services SARL, Accelrys, Inc., Affymetrix, Inc., Agilent Technologies Inc., Biobase GmbH, Cartagenia N.V., CLC bio A/S, DNASTAR, Inc., PerkinElmer, Inc., GenoLogics Life Sciences Software Inc., Illumina, Inc., Genedata AG, Genomatix Software GmbH and Molecular Networks GmbH.