Ban on Lightweight Single Use Plastic to Drive Food Contact Paper Market

There is a growing evidence that food packaging is transporting SARS-CoV-2 across international borders. The unprecedented demand for frozen food is one of the key factors for increased imports and exports among countries. Hence, manufacturers in the food contact paper market are being compelled to boost their production for single use packaging. As such, massive screening efforts and UV (ultraviolet) disinfection strategies are anticipated to reduce the burden of packaging contamination.

The food contact paper market is predicted to expand ~1.4 times to current market value with a CAGR of 4.5% during the assessment period. However, European manufacturers are faced with regulatory challenges, such as abiding with the Food Contact Guidelines for the Compliance of Paper and Board Materials and Articles to demonstrate its efficacy for food contact applications.

As stated by the European Union (EU) and Member State legislation, manufacturers in the Europe food contact paper market are gaining information on core requirements such as supply chain communication and testing for compliance requirements. Intentionally and non-intentionally added substances are being considered for the manufacturing of packaging solutions.

A system of techniques and parameters for process innovation is being used to develop food contact paper packaging solutions. Companies in the food contact paper market such as Arjowiggins has announced the launch of its breakthrough innovation called Sylvicta, which mimics the properties of plastic to prevent oxygen from entering into the food.

Prevention of Oxygen from Entering Food Highly Preferred in Paper Solutions

There is a growing demand for packaging solutions that ensures maximum freshness throughout the supply chain until the point of consumption. In order to achieve this, manufacturers in the food contact paper market are increasing the availability of paper packaging solutions that prevent oxygen from entering into the food.

Manufacturers in the food contact paper market are increasing the availability of compostable, recyclable, and marine biodegradable packaging solutions with the help of renewable raw materials sourced from protected forests.

FDA-approved Packaging Solutions Boost Credibility of Manufacturers

Companies in the food contact paper market are avoiding the use of harmful chemicals in packaging to improve the functionality and translucency of materials. Thus, manufacturers are increasing their production capacities for food contact approved solutions as per the guidelines of the European Food Safety Authority and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), U.S.

Food Contact Paper Market: Overview

According to Transparency Market Research's latest report on the global food contact paper market for the forecast period of 2020 – 2028, the market is estimated to be driven by rising consumption of ready-to-eat food items and growing demand for aesthetic and customized food contact paper

– , the market is estimated to be driven by rising consumption of ready-to-eat food items and growing demand for aesthetic and customized food contact paper The global food contact paper market is expected to expand by ~1.4 times to current market value with a CAGR of 4.5% during forecast period.

