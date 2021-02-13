Vertical Lift Module (VLM) Market Size, Status, Precise Outlook 2021 To 2027

Global Vertical Lift Module (VLM) Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027

The report presents an in-depth assessment of the Vertical Lift Module (VLM) Market including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles, and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Vertical Lift Module (VLM) from 2021 till 2027.

The vertical lift module (VLM) market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8% over the forecast period (2021-2026). Industry 4.0 has led to an increased preference for automated solutions at manufacturing or warehouse facilities.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendors/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Vertical Lift Module (VLM) Market: Kardex Group, Hanel Storage Systems, Ferretto Group S.p.a, AutoCrib, Inc., Modula Inc.(System Logistics), Weland Lagersystem AB, Schaefer Systems International Inc., Automha SPA, Green Automated Solutions, Inc, Stanley Black & Decker Storage Solutions and others.

Key Market Trends :

– A significant number of food and beverage companies are tormented with older carousels to facilitate picking, which is now being replaced with vertical lift modules (VLMs). These systems have greatly increased the cube utilization of facilities, by allowing these companies to run seamlessly with space constraints.

– With the industry featuring massive inventories, the VLM designs incorporate ergonomic designs with trays to support over 1,000 pounds per tray, with overall VLM heights ranging from 15 feet to 75 feet.



Competitive Landscape:

– July 2020 – Modula SpA acquired a 60% stake of MB S.r.l., an Italian company. MB S.r.l has been a long-standing supplier of materials used in Modulas storage system components. The acquisition is expected to increase Modulas competitiveness, efficiency, and production speed, in addition to indicating financial soundness and business continuity.

– May 2020 – Kardex acquired the majority share in the Dutch company Robomotive and together with Robomotive it will add fully integrated, automated picking solutions to its portfolio. The company will access Robomotive’s technology and expand in the intralogistics segment, automatic order picking in full-case, and will play an important role in distribution and production logistics.

-Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

-Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

-Analytical Tools: The Global Vertical Lift Module (VLM) Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

