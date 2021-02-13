Substrate-Like-PCB Market Size, Status, Precise Outlook 2021 To 2027: Kinsus Interconnect Technology Corp., Ibiden Co.Ltd., Compaq Manufacturing Co. Ltd

Global Substrate-Like-PCB Market Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027

The report presents an in-depth assessment of the Substrate-Like-PCB Market Market including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles, and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Substrate-Like-PCB Market from 2021 till 2027.

The substrate-like-PCB market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12% during the forecast period (2021 – 2026). Owing to the rising adoption of substrate-like-PCB in OEMs, smart consumer electronics and wearable devices, there is a growth of the substrate-like-PCB market. The need for miniaturization and efficient interconnect solutions is also contributing to substrate-like PCB market growth. At present market is heavily dependent on high-end smartphone growth. For instance, Huawei started to produce substrate-like-PCB for the Premium phone P30 Pro released in March 2019.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendors/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Substrate-Like-PCB Market Market: Kinsus Interconnect Technology Corp., Ibiden Co.Ltd., Compeq Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Daeduck Electronics Co. Ltd., Unimicron Technology Corporation, TTM Technologies, Meiko Electronics, AT&S, Korea Circuit, LG Innotek, Samsung Electro-Mechanics and others.

Key Market Trends :

– Consumer electronics include smartphones, tablets, smart bands, fitness bands, wearables, and others. Increasing demand for consumer electronics expected to provide opportunities to players in the substrate-like-PCB market.

– With the use of substrate-like-PCB, there will be more space for the battery in a smartphone as substrate-like-PCB will allow for thinner connections between critical components such as the DRAM, NAND flash memory, and application processor. With the use of substrate-like-PCB, the number of layers can be increased, reducing the width and board area by 30% compared to the existing one.



Competitive Landscape:

The substrate-like-PCB market is consolidated because the majority of the market share is owned by top players in the industry. Some of the key players include Kinsus Interconnect Technology Corp., Ibiden Co.Ltd., Compeq Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Daeduck Electronics Co. Ltd., Unimicron Technology Corporation, Zhen Ding Technology, Meiko Electronics, TTM Technologies, AT&S, among others.

Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check with the sales team.

