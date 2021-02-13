Smart Retail Market Growing Massively by 2021-2025 Major Players:Intel, PAR Technology Corporation, Google, Samsung Electronics

The Global Smart Retail Market Report 2021 is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand, and supply data (as applicable). Further, the report also takes into account the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the Smart Retail market and offers a clear assessment of the projected market fluctuations during the forecast period. The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The global smart retail market is estimated to grow from USD 21.6 billion in 2020 to USD 62.5 billion by 2025; growing at a CAGR of 23.6%.

(Exclusive Offer: Flat 30% discount on this report)

Get a Free Sample PDF Copy of the Latest Research on Smart Retail Market 2021 Before the purchase:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/01122537400/global-smart-retail-market-research-report-with-opportunities-and-strategies-to-boost-growth-covid-19-impact-and-recovery/inquiry?mode=69

Top Key Players in the Global Smart Retail Market: Intel, PAR Technology Corporation, Google, Samsung Electronics, Softbank Robotics Holdings Corp, VeriFone Holdings, Amazon, Microsoft, IBM, Alibaba

Market Developments:

In January 2020, Intel Corporation collaborated with ARENA15 (Las Vegas), an experiential retail and entertainment complex. By using Intel’s technology and solutions AREA15 aims to improve customer shopping experiences.

In January 2020, Intel Corporation collaborated with Sensormatic Solutions, a Johnson controls subsidiary, to deliver scalable, AI-powered solutions for retailers. Sensormatic Solutions will also leverage the Intel Distribution of OpenVINO toolkits, as well as Intel models for delivering its solutions to retailers.

In January 2020, Walmart Inc. entered into a partnership with Bossa Nova Robotics, a Bay area-based company, to deliver shelf-scanning inventory robots to 1,000 Walmart stores in the US.

Market Segmentation:

By Type , the Smart Retail market is segmented into:

Visual Marketing

Smart Label

Smart Payment System

Robotics

Others

By Application , the Smart Retail market is segmented into:

Online Retail

Offline Retail

Regional Analysis:

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Smart Retail market in important countries (regions), including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Australia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Get Full Information of this premium report:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/01122537400/global-smart-retail-market-research-report-with-opportunities-and-strategies-to-boost-growth-covid-19-impact-and-recovery?mode=69

Significant Features that are under Offering and Key Highlights of the Reports:

– Detailed overview of Smart Retail Market

– Changing market dynamics of the industry

– In-depth market segmentation by Type, Application etc

– Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

– Recent industry trends and developments

– Competitive landscape of Smart Retail Market

– Strategies of key players and product offerings

– Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth.

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2020 and forecasts until 2025 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales, and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

Buy Full Report:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/report/purchase/01122537400?mode=su?mode=69

Customization of this Report: This report can be customized as per your needs for additional data up to 3 companies or countries or 40 analyst hours.

Please contact our sales professional (sales@marketinsightsreports.com), we will ensure you obtain the report which works for your needs.

Post Covid-19 Analysis:

All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.

ABOUT US:

Market Insights Reports provides syndicated market research on industry verticals including Healthcare, Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Technology and Media, Chemicals, Materials, Energy, Heavy Industry, etc. Market Insights Reports provides global and regional market intelligence coverage, a 360-degree market view which includes statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.

Contact Us:

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) – Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | +91-750-707-8687

Email: sales@marketinsightsreports.com | irfan@marketinsightsreports.com