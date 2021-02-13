Smart Government Market To Witness the Highest Growth Globally in Coming Years 2021-2026

Market Insights Reports delivers key insights on the Smart Government market in its latest report titled, “Smart Government Market – Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, And Forecasts (2021 – 2026)” provides an in-depth analysis of key players strategies, market growth, product demand, growth factors, technological innovations, regional outlook and global dynamics which includes drivers, challenges, and opportunities dominant in the industry. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The smart government market is expected to register a CAGR of 17.29% over the forecast period, 2021 to 2026

Top Key Players in the Global Smart Government Market: ABB Ltd, Amazon Web Services Inc., Cisco Systems Inc. and Others.

Industry News:

– April 2020 – The State of Idaho, in the United States, partnered with OpenGov, a solution provider of enterprise cloud software for government, to utilize OpenGov’s Forms and Workflow software for the administration of CARES Act grant applications, distribution, and monitoring. The State plans to use the technology as a digital expenditure management portal to ensure federal funds allocated to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, which are appropriately prioritized and efficiently distributed across state agencies, as well as local and tribal governments.

– April 2020 – OpenGov Inc. launched OpenGov Financials, a new financial management solution that expands its cloud-based software offerings and unveils the industry’s first fully-integrated cloud ERP designed exclusively for local government. The solution will allow governments to run their daily, mission-critical processes, as well as report, forecast, and budget using one online platform. The software eliminates the need for many physical documents, like timecards, invoices, and cash receipts, and supports efficiency by reducing manual processes and heavy workloads.

Market Overview:

– Government data generation is on the rise, owing to growing census data (ever-increasing population), new policies/initiatives introduction, partnerships with other regions, and GDP increase, due to new enterprises mushrooming. Legacy systems consisting physical hardware are not efficient and might run out of space. Hence, the demand for smart governance is on the rise.

– For instance, to better coordinate sanitation services, the city of Louisville, in the United States, offers junk pickup reminders to residents through GovDelivery, segmented by location. More than 12,000 households signed up to receive text message alerts one week before and one day before the junk is scheduled for curb side pickup.

– Cloud for government is becoming the next big thing, as vendors are providing public, private, or hybrid cloud solutions for government data related to its management, security, backup, or compliance.

– There was a rapid increase in the systematic opening of government data around the world. Cloud is responsible for the transparency of government data, which promotes the government’s accountability and reduces corruption. It also helps in empowering citizens and solving complex public problems, bringing a wider range of expertise and knowledge to bear on public problems.

– The 2019 GovTech 100 report revealed that the maturing government technology market is starting to resemble a corporate market, with mergers and acquisitions, significant investments, startups, and fresh innovation. Startups have opportunities to partner with governments to access thousands of new users and potential revenue streams.

– The outbreak of COVID-19 will only boost the demand for the smart government market, as people all across the sector, especially the marginalized ones, are affected by the pandemic, and governments need to ensure that their needs are addressed. For instance, the Kerala government in India, on June 2, 2020, launched a virtual school TV channel for educating students from class 1 to 12. The channel, named First Bell, is available for free on cable networks, over the internet, and direct-to-home all across the state.

Top Line Market Forecast:

Both Regional and Global sectors are included in the Outlook, with special breakouts for the NAM, European, MENA, and Asia-Pacific regions. The data covered is from 2015 to 2019 historically and from 2020 to 2026 forecasted, it also includes the impact of Covid-19 both on the short- and long-term prospects of the industry.

Asia-Pacific to Expected to have a Significant Market Share

– Asia-Pacific is in the middle of a transformation powered by cloud technologies. The increasing proliferation of smartphones and tablets is causing major companies to establish their cloud data center in Asia-Pacific.

– The governments in Australia and Singapore see cloud services as an opportunity to improve government service delivery outcomes by eliminating redundancy, increasing agility, and providing information and communication technology services at a cheaper cost.

– The Government of India is using public financial management system (PFMS) technology to transfer more than INR 36,659 crore between March 24 and April 17, 2020, through direct benefit transfer (DBT), to the bank accounts of 16.01 crore beneficiaries, in view of the lockdown imposed due to coronavirus pandemic.

– Moreover, the Government of India also implemented a number of initiatives under the National e-Governance Plan (NeGP), including the creation of ICT infrastructure both at the center and state levels.

Post Covid-19 Analysis:

All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check with the sales team.

