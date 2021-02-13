Sensor Patch Market Rising Globally at a CAGR of 39.8% with New Innovation in Medical Sector, Technology and Research 2021 to 2026

The Global Sensor Patch Market Research Report Forecast 2021 – 2026 is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand, and supply data (as applicable). The report also takes into account the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the Sensor Patch market and offers a clear assessment of the projected market fluctuations during the forecast period.

The global Sensor Patch market size is projected to reach USD 6.2 billion by 2025 from USD 1.2 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 39.8% during the forecast period (2019-2025).

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendors/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Sensor Patch Market: Abbott Laboratories, iRhythm Technologies, Dexcom, Medtronic, Texas Instruments, Proteus Digital Health, Gentag, Kenzen, Vitalconnect, Smartrac, Nanosonic, Isansys Lifecare, Leaf Healthcare, Frontier Smart Technologies, Feeligreen, G-Tech Medical and Others.

Industry News:

In January 2020, Medtronic received FDA approval for Micra AV, the world’s smallest pacemaker with atrioventricular (AV) synchrony. This pacemaker is designed for the treatment of patients with AV block, a condition in which the electrical signals between the chambers of the heart (the atria and the ventricle) are impaired.

In February 2020, Dexcom and Insulet Corporation, an innovative medical devices company, entered into a commercial agreement to Integrate the Dexcom G6 and Future G7 CGM into Insulet’s Omnipod horizon automated insulin delivery system.

In January 2019, Abbott Laboratories acquired Cephea Valve Technologies, Inc., a privately held medical devices company developing a less-invasive heart valve replacement technology for people with mitral valve disease. The acquisition of Cephea strengthened Abbott’s position in the structural heart therapies segment.

This report segments the Global Sensor Patch Market on the basis of Types are:

Temperature Sensor Patch

Blood Glucose Sensor Patch

Blood Pressure/Flow Sensor Patch

Heart Rate Sensor Patch

ECG Sensor Patch

Blood Oxygen Sensor Patch

Others

On the basis of Application, the Global Sensor Patch Market is segmented into:

Healthcare

Fitness and Sports

Top Line Market Forecast:

Both Regional and Global sectors are included in the Outlook, with special breakouts for the NAM, European, MENA, and Asia-Pacific regions. The data covered is from 2015 to 2019 historically and from 2021 to 2026 forecasted, it also includes the impact of Covid-19 both on the short- and long-term prospects of the industry.

Important Features that are under Offering and Key Highlights of the Reports:

– Detailed overview of Market

– Changing market dynamics of the industry

– In-depth market segmentation by Type, Application etc

– Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

– Recent industry trends and developments

– Competitive landscape of Sensor Patch Market

– Strategies of key players and product offerings

– Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2021 and forecasts until 2026 which makes the report an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts and stakeholders looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2021 and forecasts until 2026 which makes the report an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts and stakeholders looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

Post Covid-19 Analysis:

All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.

