Satellite Transponder Market Opportunity, Growth and Industry Outlook 2021 to 2027

The report presents an in-depth assessment of the Satellite Transponder Market including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles, and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Satellite Transponder from 2021 till 2027.

The Satellite Transponder Market was valued at USD 17.01 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 23.19 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.3% over the forecast period 2021 – 2026. Satellite transponders are minor chip size circuits that are integrated into satellites for the purpose of transmitting the uplink data or information to the downlink and vice-versa. The growing trend of advanced channel broadcasting has intensified the demand for satellite transponders across the globe as the number of operational satellites on-orbit rose by over 20% to 2100 with more than 300 satellites being launched in 2018 according to SIA (Satellite Industry Association).

With the rise of the internet across the globe broadband connectivity has become an important source of information for each and every person on this planet. For instance, there are 4.39 billion internet users in 2019, an upsurge of 366 million (9 percent) versus January 2018 along with 5.11 billion unique mobile customers in the world today, up 100 million (2 percent) as compared to the past year. Thus the telecom industries are looking forward to leasing an added number of transponders in order to deliver the broadband facility to the most isolated places on earth.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendors/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Satellite Transponder Market: SES S.A., Arabsat, Embratel Star One, Eutelsat Communications S.A., Hispasat, Intesat S.A, SingAPOre Telecommunication Limited (Singtel), SKY Perfect JSAT Corporation, Telesat Canada, Thaicom Public Company Limited and others.

Key Market Trends :

– Since the past one to two years the global satellite transponders market has seen a more than a 5% of increasing in leased transponders demand. This is a project to develop further due to the fuelling cost of transponders throughout the globe. Looking at the satellite transponders leasing market, Europe is noted to be the most expensive region followed by Australia and New Zealand. Whereas, South Asia contributes to the lowest leasing rates, which is why the Asia Pacific is supposed to be the most encouraging and promising region for the satellite transponders leasing market in future years.



Competitive Landscape:

The satellite transponder market is moderately competitive and consists of several major players. In terms of market share, few of the major players currently dominate the market. SES S.A., Arabsat, Embratel Star One, Eutelsat Communications S.A., Hispasat, Intesat S.A., and others are among the major players in the global Satellite Transponder market. The companies are involved in several growth and expansion strategies to gain a competitive advantage. Industry participants also follow value chain integration with business operations in multiple stages of the value chain.

Influence of the Satellite Transponder Market Report:

-Comprehensive assessment of all opportunities and risks in the Satellite Transponder market.

-The detailed study of business strategies for the growth of the Satellite Transponder market-leading players.

-Conclusive study about the growth plot of the Satellite Transponder market for forthcoming years.

-In-depth understanding of Satellite Transponder market-particular drivers, constraints, and major micro markets.

-Favorable impression inside vital technological and market latest trends striking the Satellite Transponder market.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

-Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

-Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

-Analytical Tools: The Global Satellite Transponder Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

