Research News: Global Sunglass Market Size Analysis 2021 due to COVID-19 Impact

Sunglass Market: Snapshot

Sunglasses are eyewear glasses which protect the eyes from the sun and its harmful radiation. They are mostly tinted in order to provide protection from the rays coming from the sun. The sunglasses are either non-polarized or polarized, and are customizable as per the buyer’s requirement. Sunglasses are polarized or non-polarized, and can be customized according to the needs of the customers. Sunglasses can also work as the spectacles by using either convex or concave lenses, according to the eye power of the person.

The global sunglasses market is segmented based on lens coatings, lens materials, region, and distribution channel. As per the lens material, the global sunglasses market is segmented into glass, plastic (ADC/CR-39), and polycarbonate. Based on lens coating, the market is classified into polarized and non-polarized. In 2015, the non-polarized segment dominated the overall market. However, the segmented is likely to witness a decline in upcoming years due to rise in popularity of polarized glasses. In fact, polarized sunglasses are foreseen to experience more significant and rapid growth within the forecast period from 2018 to 2026. This is due to its higher visibility and comfort properties. They are also helpful for the people who are sensitive to light, as it reduces the strain on the eyes, helping to see colors more clearly.

Sunglass Market: Trends and Opportunities

Sunglasses are used majorly for cosmetic purposes, coupled with enhancing the person’s appearance. This is credited to convenient facilities a buyer gets while buying the product. Online retail segmented is likely to see the quick development during forecast period due to affordable prices and plenty of choices that it gives to the customers. Likewise, the choice of trial before purchasing that is offered by online retailers is another significant reason that is driving the online retail section in the global sunglass market.

Major drivers of the global sunglass market incorporate advanced and enhanced product and services that serve particular needs of clients. This is activating market development as purchasers presently search for personalized products, which fulfil particular needs. Furthermore, innovative headways from manufacturers have helped them present sunglasses with extra usefulness which is another significant driver for the sunglass market. Creative element in sunglasses is setting off the market in a positive way.

Sunglass Market: Market Analysis

Polycarbonate material is anticipated to be the dominating segment in the market, in 2015. The segment if expected to sustain its lead during forecast period as well. This is majorly owning to its light weight, high resistance, and high durability. Moreover, owing to the rising demand for polycarbonate due to its finer quality in contrast with ADC or glass is another factor driving the demand for polycarbonate material.

Sunglass Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global market for sunglasses is divided into Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. North America held the significant market share in 2015 and is anticipated to have an unfaltering development over the coming years. This is credited to the notable presence of most of the industry players and high disposable income of buyers in the region. Rise in awareness about unsafe UV beams among buyers is another significant reason that is credited to the popularity in the region.

Sunglass Market: Competitive Landscape

Some of the key players in the global sunglass market are Essilor, De Rigo Vision, Luxottica, Safilo, LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, Maui Jim, Michael Kors, Alexander McQueen, Lanvin, Fielmann, Marchon Eyewear, Revo, Pivothead, Marcolin Eyewear, Charmant, and Specsavers Optical, among others.

