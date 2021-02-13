Recreation Services Market Global Trends, Share, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2027

Global Recreation Services Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027

The report presents an in-depth assessment of the Recreation Services Market including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles, and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Recreation Services from 2021 till 2027.

The recreation services market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% over the forecast period 2021 – 2026. The recreation services market consists of sales for the application of recreational facilities, recreational services, and related goods by businesses, that provide recreational services and related goods.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendors/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Recreation Services Market: The Walt Disney Company, Universal Studios, Las Vegas Sands, Bourne Leisure Holdings Limited, MGM Resorts, Merlin Entertainment Group, Castle Leisure Club, New York State Lottery, Live Nation Entertainment Inc., National Park Service, Go Ape, INOX Leisure Limited, Smithsonian Institution, Olympiad Leisure Centers, SeaWorld Entertainment Inc., Virgin Oceanic, and others.

– The growth of recreational sports services is motivated by factors such as a surge in middle-class population, a shift in consumer preference toward better health, and an increment in the incidence of obesity. Apart from that, government assistance for health & fitness and the availability of a variety of equipment & personalized fitness training programs at fitness and recreation sports centers have strengthened the market growth.



– April 2019 – Las Vegas Sands announced a bold expansion plan for Marina Bay Sands in Singapore which would see the world’s most successful and recognizable integrated resort add significant new tourism offerings to the property. The company has entered into a development agreement with the Singapore government and said it will quickly begin work on the new project.

– December 2019 – Merlin Entertainments announced, it has signed a multi-territory partnership with Entertainment One, bringing the hit preschool superhero property PJ Masks to SEA LIFE Centres around the world.

-Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

-Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

-Analytical Tools: The Global Recreation Services Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

