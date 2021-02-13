Personal Hygiene Market 2021 : Market Growth With Worldwide Industry Analysis To 2030

The global personal hygiene market is gaining significant traction in the wake of rising concerns over health, grooming, and beauty. The well-being of the population is imperative for the development of a country. Therefore, governments and large organizations worldwide are taking initiatives that promote awareness regarding the importance of maintaining personal hygiene. These initiatives are working in favor of the growth of the market. Some of the commonly available personal hygiene products are deodorants and antiperspirants, bath and shower products, and soaps.

This research report provides a detailed analysis of the various parameters of the global personal hygiene market. It presents a comprehensive overview of the factors, including drivers, restraints, and opportunities impacting the growth of the market. It offers insights into the statistics pertaining to the market at both regional and global levels. It takes into account the historic and current scenario to estimate future trends of the market. It extensively covers Porter’s five force analysis and market attractiveness analysis that are useful in deriving the competitive landscape of the market. It also profiles key players in the global personal hygiene market along with their business strategies, revenue generation, market shares, latest development, and contact information.

Global Personal Hygiene Market: Drivers and Opportunities

The rising consumer disposable income coupled with the increasing willingness to spend on personal care is one of the vital factors driving the global personal hygiene market. The enhancing health and quality of daily lives of consumers are triggering the sales of personal hygiene products. Moreover, the increasing competitiveness of companies for product innovation is fueling the market. Furthermore, the growing trend of premiumisation in emerging economies is likely to augur well for the growth of the market. Consumers are increasingly inclining towards buying the best available products, which is boosting the overall revenue generation of the market.

Global Personal Hygiene Market: Geographical Segmentation

On the basis of geography, the global personal hygiene market can be fragmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. North America and Europe are expected to account for a large combined share in the market throughout the forecast period. The domicile of a large number of key players is providing a significant boost to the growth of these regions. Moreover, the high acceptance of modern and advanced persona hygiene products coupled with the high consumer spending power is augmenting the growth of these regions.

Emerging economies such as Brazil, India, and China are anticipated to be major contributors to the growth of Asia Pacific and Rest of the World. The rapidly growing population and rising disposable income are providing a fillip to these regions. Furthermore, the improving literacy rates along with rising awareness about the importance of maintaining personal hygiene are stimulating the growth of the regions.

Global Personal Hygiene Market: Competitive Landscape

The global personal hygiene market is a highly concentrated arena. The strong foothold of large and international players is limiting the entry of new players in the market. Prominent players aim to differentiate their offerings from their peers by continuous product innovation and research and development. This, in turn, is intensifying the competition in the market. Some of the prominent players in the market are Unilever, Johnson & Johnson, Carrefour, Reckitt Benckiser Group, Auchan, Safeway, Publix, Godrej Industries Ltd., Costco, Helen of Troy Ltd., Proctor & Gamble Company, Kroger, and Colgate-Palmolive Company.