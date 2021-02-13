Outdoor Furniture and Grill Market 2021 : Overview And Regional Outlook Study

Outdoor furniture and grill products are used in outdoor applications, and can consists of a wide range of materials, notably including metal, wicker, rattan, wood, and plastics. Demand for products in the market has received a big fillip on the back of demand for furniture for decks, porches, and patios. Homeowners have got access to a wide range of grill products and outdoor furniture-in different colors, of materials of choice, and to meet their tailored needs. Commercial demand for outdoor furniture and grill has seen rapid rise in developing and developed nations.

Some of the key types of furniture are chaise lounges, shelving units, and bar counter. The residential end users has been a key generation of revenues in the outdoor furniture and grill market.

Outdoor Furniture and Grill Market: Competitive Analysis and Key Developments

The COVID-19 pandemic has made homestays common place for a large populace, with a majority of people confined to their homes in recent months. This has given a shot in the arm for manufacturers and retailers in the outdoor furniture and grill market. homeowners. They are expected to become a popular home décor in coming months. Retailers will try to tap into the attractive consumer demand for café-like seating and outdoor recreational activities. Such developments will likely spur the demand for outdoor furniture and grill products.

The study by Transparency Market Research has offered a deep-drive assessment of the prevailing competitive dynamics, and the factors that will shape the strategic frameworks of emerging players. It also offers recent moves made by established players to gain larger part of shares in the global outdoor furniture and grill market. The focus on new launches and collaborations has propelled the need for outdoor furniture and grill.

Outdoor Furniture and Grill Market: Key Trends

A marked rise in preference for outdoor furniture in residential segment has fueled the revenue prospect in the outdoor furniture and grill market. Over the years, a growing urban population has shown proclivity for barbeque and outdoor dining. This has spurred the demand for outdoor furniture and grill in various developing economies. Also, residential users in some countries are developing a taste for organizing outdoor recreational activities. This has positively impacted the dynamics of the outdoor furniture and grill furniture.

Over the past few years, expanding the production line has been expanding horizon of the outdoor furniture and grills market. Growing demand for garden furniture is also boosting the sales of grill products.

Some of the top players in the outdoor furniture and grill market are Keter Plastic Ltd., Weber-Stephen Products LLC, Unaka Corporation, Brown Jordan International Inc., Craftmade International Inc., Century Furniture LLC, Brown Jordan International Inc., Agio International Co., Inc., and Homecrest Outdoor Living, LLC.

Outdoor Furniture and Grill Market: Regional Analysis

Some of the key regions in the outdoor furniture and grill market are Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. Of these, North America has contributed a sizable share of revenues to the global market. Europe is expected to a promising region due to substantial production of garden furniture. The U.S. and the U.K. are lucrative regional markets over the assessment period.

A growing number of furniture brands are setting their sights on Asia Pacific market. Numerous global players have launched new products to meet the taste and preferences of local population. The Asia Pacific outdoor furniture and grill market has seen new revenue streams from growing number of collaborations among outdoor furnishing players and furniture makers.