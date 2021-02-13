MEMS Gyroscope Market 2021 Strategic Assessments – Analog Devices Inc., Bosch Sensortec GmbH, InvenSense Inc. (TDK), STMicroelectronics N.V

Global MEMS Gyroscope Market – Growth, Trends, And Forecast (2021 – 2026)

The report presents an in-depth assessment of the Global MEMS Gyroscope Market including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Global MEMS Gyroscope investments from 2021 till 2026.

The MEMS gyroscope market is expected to witness a CAGR of 9.48% during the forecast period (2021- 2026).

The Global MEMS Gyroscope market is highly competitive and consists of a number of major players. Companies, like Analog Devices Inc., Bosch Sensortec GmbH, InvenSense Inc. (TDK), STMicroelectronics N.V., Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd., KIONIX Inc. (ROHM), ASC GmbH, Rion Technology Co. Ltd among others.

Scope of the Report

MEMS gyroscopes are incorporated in several electronic devices, such as digital camcorders, video cameras, digital cameras, personal media players, notebook PCs, and video games.

– The gyroscope market is primarily driven by increased defense expenditure, across the world. According to SIPRI, global military spending remains very high at USD 1.7 trillion. With increased expenditure, the various military organizations are poised to adopt the latest technology in order to enhance efficiency.

– There has been an increased proliferation of mobile devices. MEMS gyroscope facilitates a high level of motion sensing accuracy required in smartphones. Thus, the increased demand for smartphone is positively impacting the adoption rate of MEMS gyroscope sensors.

Latest news and developments:

– February 2019: Bosch Sensortec launched ideation community to foster and accelerate innovative IOT applications. Bosch Sensortec further invited anyone interested in learning about the new community to visit the Bosch Booth at embedded world in Nuremberg.

– January 2019: At CES in Las Vegas, Nevada, Bosch Sensortec announced the BMI270, an ultra-low power smart Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) specifically targeted at wearable applications. It offers a strongly improved accelerometer offset and sensitivity performance, enabled by the newest Bosch MEMS process technology.

Key Market Trends:

Automotive and Aerospace Sector is Expected to Hold the Major Market Share

– Vehicle dynamic control (VDC) system consists of a gyroscope, a low-g accelerometer, and wheel-speed sensors at each wheel (the ABS can also use the wheel-speed sensors). Wheel speed is measured, and the predicted turn rate of the car is compared with that measured by the gyroscope.

– Rollover detection systems use a gyroscope to detect the roll rate. An accelerometer reading vertical acceleration (Z-axis) is also required because large roll angles can be encountered in banked curves with no possibility of a rollover.

– Navigation system relies on compass and GPS information when the system is first started. The direction of travel is then matched up with map data to give the system more certainty regarding direction. With the adoption of GPS navigation systems, customers are most likely to shift to Gyroscope-powered GPS in order to get accurate readings.

How we have factored the effect of Covid-19 in our report:

All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.

