Marketing Automation Software Market Size, Status and Precise Outlook and Growth Forecasts 2025

The report provides useful insights into a wide range of business aspects such as pillars, features, sales strategies, planning models, in order to enable readers to gauge market scope more proficiently. Furthermore, the report also sheds light on recent developments and technological platforms, in addition to distinctive tools, and methodologies that will help to propel the performance of industries. The report explores the current outlook in global and key regions (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America) from the perspective of players, countries (U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Southeast Asia, Mexico, and Brazil, etc.), product types, and end industries.

According to this study, over the next five years the Marketing Automation Software market will register a 16.4% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 4375.5 million by 2025, from $ 2380 million in 2019.

Global Major Players in Marketing Automation Software Market are:

HubSpot, ETrigue, Marketo, Salesforce, Adobe Systems, Act-On Software, IBM, Oracle, Cognizant, Infusionsoft, Salesfusion, SAP, SALESmanago, GreenRope, LeadSquared, IContact, SharpSpring, MarcomCentral, Hatchbuck, SAS Institute, and Other.

Market Insights:

Marketing Automation Software is primarily split into: Campaign Management, Email Marketing, Mobile Application, Inbound Marketing, Lead Nurturing and Lead Scoring, Reporting and Analytics and Social Media Marketing. And Email Marketing is the most widely used type which takes up about 32.39% % of the global market in 2017.

USA is the largest sales region of Marketing Automation Software in the world in the past few years. USA market took up about 53.95% the global market in 2017, while Europe was 23.84%.

Marketing automation is software and tactics that allow companies to buy and sell like Amazon — that is, to nurture prospects with highly personalized, useful content that helps convert prospects to customers and turn customers into delighted customers. This type of marketing automation typically generates significant new revenue for companies, and provides an excellent return on the investment required.

Most important types of Marketing Automation Software covered in this report are:

Campaign Management

Email Marketing

Mobile Application

Inbound Marketing

Lead Nurturing and Lead Scoring

Reporting and Analytics

Social Media Marketing

Most widely used downstream fields of Marketing Automation Software market covered in this report are:

Large Enterprises

Small and Mid-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Others

