Low Code Development Platform Market 2021 Emerging Trends and Future Growth Outlook- Google Inc., AgilePoint, Salesforce.com, Inc, Microsoft Corporation.

The Global Low-Code Development Platform Market was valued at USD 5.98 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 112.43 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 44.3% from 2019 to 2026.

Global Major Players in Low Code Development Platform Market are:

Google Inc., AgilePoint, Bizagi Appian Corporation, Caspio, Inc., Mendix, Salesforce.com, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, MatsSoft Inc., OutSystems, and Other.

Market Insights:

The rising demand for software automation and innovative applications across the globe is expected to be driving the growth of the low-code development platform market.

North America is estimated to hold the largest market share and dominate the global low-code development platform market in 2017.

The low-code development market is projected to attain the fastest growth in the APAC region during the forecast period. This is due to the rising internet penetration, increasing smartphone penetration, rapid economic growth in major countries, and growing IT service industry in the region.

Most important types of Low Code Development Platform covered in this report are:

Mobile

Database App Platform

Process App Platform

General Purpose Platform

Request Handling Platform

Most widely used downstream fields of Low Code Development Platform market covered in this report are:

BFSI

Healthcare

Retail

Transportation and Logistics

Media and Entertainment

Telecom and IT

Construction

Others

