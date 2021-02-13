Language Services Market 2021 Global Insights and Business Scenario – RWS Group, SDL Language Services, Semantix, Teleperformance, Mayflower Language Services

Market Insights Reports delivers key insights on the Language Services market in its latest report titled, “Language Services Market – Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, And Forecasts (2021 – 2026)” provides an in-depth analysis of key players strategies, market growth, product demand, growth factors, technological innovations, regional outlook and global dynamics which includes drivers, challenges, and opportunities dominant in the industry. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The language services market is expected to register a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period (2021 – 2026).

Top Key Players in the Global Language Services Market: Welocalize, RWS Group, SDL Language Services, Semantix, Teleperformance, Mayflower Language Services, Lionbridge, TransPerfect and Others.

Industry News:

– Sep 2019 Lionbridge, one of the prominent communications platform, announced Lionbridge for Relativity, which is an easy-to-use plugin solution that will be available in the Relativity App Hub that will enable accurate, efficient translation for law firms, corporate legal departments, and e-discovery service providers, across the world, through Relativity’s world-renowned platform.

– Jan 2019 – RWS Holdings PLC announced the acquisition of Alpha Translations Canada Inc., a vendor in the expert legal and financial translations. The acquisition is expected to complement the RWS’s existing language solutions business and will strengthen the company’s specialist legal and financial translation offering. The acquisition will also enhance the company’s presence in the key growth areas of North America and Germany and significantly improve its legal client base.

Key Market Trends:

Translation Services is Expected to Witness Significant Growth

– The post-editing of machine translations (PEMT) is expected to be a major trend in the translation services domain during the forecast period. As the machine translation is becoming an attractive option for multiple businesses, across the world(owing to its speed and cost advantage), there is growing evidence suggesting that using a translation by a machine and improving the result with a PEMT service is faster (and also more cost-effective) than translating from scratch.

– Moreover, customer loyalty is primarily a result of building better relationships with customers. Nowadays, all the required information is available online, which is making it difficult for the translation services companies to stand out among the market competition. The companies are expected to focus more on customer interactions in the coming year, which is expected to drive the market.

– Furthermore, it is a well-known fact that video content available on the internet is rapidly rising. According to the latest figures, around 300 hours of video content is being uploaded to YouTube every single minute, and around 5 billion videos are being watched on a daily basis by users. Also, around 70% of the YouTube viewers are from outside the United States and are non-English speaking people. This trend is certainly increasing the demand for video translations and localizations on a large-scale.

Top Line Market Forecast:

Both Regional and Global sectors are included in the Outlook, with special breakouts for the NAM, European, MENA, and Asia-Pacific regions. The data covered is from 2015 to 2019 historically and from 2020 to 2026 forecasted, it also includes the impact of Covid-19 both on the short- and long-term prospects of the industry.

North America is Expected to Witness Significant Growth

– The language services market in the North American region is expected to witness significant growth owing to the increasing diversity in the region. As the population in the region continues to shift, and it becomes more diverse, the need for effective language services is expected to increase in all the industries across the region, and qualified translators and interpreters are crucial in serving the needs of this increasingly diverse population.

– The advent of multicultural marketing has become a topic of importance these days, which is expected to drive the language services demand. The changing demographics of the region have made marketing strategies to diverse communities a priority for multiple businesses that previously used to rely only on a single language.

– Moreover, according to the United States Census Bureau, there are more than 350 languages spoken in the United States. The Asian population is also rising, owing to increased immigration. New immigration trends are expanding the current language services market to serve these populations.

– The understanding of the current language trends in their region and how they continue to shape the market and the country, help the organizations to understand the rapidly rising need for providing multicultural consumers with much more effective communication through professional language services.

