Kaolin Market 2021 Analysis and Competitive Insights – BASF, Imerys, Ashapura, Sedlecky Kaolin, 20 Microns

The Global Kaolin Market Research Report Forecast 2021 – 2025 is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand, and supply data (as applicable). The report also takes into account the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the Kaolin market and offers a clear assessment of the projected market fluctuations during the forecast period. The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Market study provides comprehend Kaolin data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The global Kaolin market size is projected to reach USD 3.9 billion by 2025 from USD 2.8 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period (2019-2025).

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendors/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Kaolin Market: BASF, Imerys, Ashapura, EICL, Scr-Sibelco, Thiele Kaolin Company, Kamin, Lasselsberger Group, Quarzwerke, Sedlecky Kaolin, 20 Microns, Jiangxi Sincere Mineral, UMA Group of Kaolin, Kerakaolin, Burgess Pigment Company and Others.

Kaolin is a natural clay formed by the chemical weathering of aluminum silicate minerals such as felspars through a complex sequence of events. It is also known as china clay. It is a moderately pure clay that mostly consists of kaolinite and other clay minerals, including anauxite, halloysite, dickite, and nacrite. The demand for kaolin is increasing because of its whiteness and fine particle size, which make it different from other clays, such as fireclay and ball clay. Kaolin has other physical properties such as glossiness, brightness, abrasiveness, and viscosity, which influence its commercial utility. Kaolin often contains small amounts of impurities in the form of rock fragments and colloidal hydrous and oxide materials.

Industry News:

In February 2019, 20 Microns Limited partnered with Dorfner GmbH (Germany) for the distribution of kaolin products in Europe. The strategy will help the company expand its kaolin business in the European market.

In February 2018, BASF SE invested approximately USD 200 million on its kaolin business for its infrastructure and process improvement in Middle Georgia, US.

This report segments the Global Kaolin Market on the basis of Types are:

Water-Washed

Airfloat

Calcined

Delaminated

Surface-Modified & Unprocessed

On the basis of Application, the Global Kaolin Market is segmented into:

Paper

Ceramics & Sanitary wares

Fiberglass

Paints & Coatings

Rubber

Plastics

Others

Top Line Market Forecast:

Both Regional and Global sectors are included in the Outlook, with special breakouts for the NAM, European, MENA, and Asia-Pacific regions. The data covered is from 2015 to 2019 historically and from 2021 to 2025 forecasted, it also includes the impact of Covid-19 both on the short- and long-term prospects of the industry.

Asia Pacific is considered to be the fastest growing market for kaolin. The rise in demand for paper coating materials in emerging markets and increase in the use of paper packaging products are key factors contributing to the growth of the paper industry. The growth of the paper industry is projected to drive the demand for kaolin in the Asia Pacific region. In addition, the increased consumption of ceramics in the construction industry and high demand for plastics are also contributing to the growth of the kaolin market in this region.

Important Features that are under Offering and Key Highlights of the Reports:

– Detailed overview of Market

– Changing market dynamics of the industry

– In-depth market segmentation by Type, Application etc

– Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

– Recent industry trends and developments

– Competitive landscape of Kaolin Market

– Strategies of key players and product offerings

– Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2021 and forecasts until 2025 which makes the report an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts and stakeholders looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

Finally, the Kaolin Market report is the believable source for gaining the market research that will exponentially accelerate your business. The report gives the principle locale, economic situations with the item value, benefit, limit, generation, supply, request and market development rate and figure and so on. Kaolin industry report additionally Present new task SWOT examination, speculation attainability investigation, and venture return investigation.

Post Covid-19 Analysis:

All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.

