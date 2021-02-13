Industrial Control Systems Market 2021 Coronavirus (COVID-19) Updated Analysis By Key Players – GE Digital, Siemens AG, Schneider Electric AG, SAP, ABB Group, Fanuc

Market Insights Reports delivers key insights on the Industrial Control Systems market in its latest report titled, “Industrial Control Systems Market – Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, And Forecasts (2021 – 2026)” provides an in-depth analysis of key players strategies, market growth, product demand, growth factors, technological innovations, regional outlook and global dynamics which includes drivers, challenges, and opportunities dominant in the industry. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The industrial control systems market was valued at USD 106.68 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 168.53 million by 2026 and grow at a CAGR of 8.01% over the forecast period (2021 – 2026).

(Exclusive Offer: Flat 30% discount on this report)

Get a Free Sample PDF Copy of the Latest Research on Industrial Control Systems Market 2021 Before the purchase:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/02082591733/industrial-control-systems-market-growth-trends-covid-19-impact-and-forecasts-2021-2026/inquiry?mode=28

Top Key Players in the Global Industrial Control Systems Market: GE Digital, Siemens AG, Schneider Electric AG, SAP, ABB Group, Fanuc, Honeywell International Inc., Bosch, Cisco Systems and Others.

Industry News:

– November 2018 – Dragos Inc. (Germany), collaborated with General Electric Company (US), to strengthen industrial threat detection and response. The duo, together, will leverage their respective expertise to help ICS owners and operators detect and respond to industrial cybersecurity threats more effectively.

Key Market Trends:

Food and Beverage Sector to Widely Use Industrial Control Systems

– The demand for food and beverage industry is growing each year because of the growth of the economy and disposable incomes. Increasing population is also contributing to this industry.

– The food and beverage companies are facing challenges, such as regulatory compliance, management of the global supply chain, product quality, and continuous process improvement.

– Successful integration of different automation stages in the food and beverage industry leads to value-creation in the supply chain, which ensures a long-term competitive edge and efficient production.

– Hence, food companies are finding ways to improve reliability, increase productivity, reduce waste and decrease total cost through process automation. With this requirement of automation, controls are also becoming significant to a company’s production.

– For instance, in November 2018, Mitr Phol Group of Thailand joined hands with ABB group to help meet its goals of plant reliability and availability. ABB will deliver products that will enable total control of the processes at the sugar plants and biomass power plant, providing precise operational information.

Top Line Market Forecast:

Both Regional and Global sectors are included in the Outlook, with special breakouts for the NAM, European, MENA, and Asia-Pacific regions. The data covered is from 2015 to 2019 historically and from 2020 to 2026 forecasted, it also includes the impact of Covid-19 both on the short- and long-term prospects of the industry.

Browse Complete Report details with Table of Content:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/02082591733/industrial-control-systems-market-growth-trends-covid-19-impact-and-forecasts-2021-2026?mode=28

North America to Dominate the Market

– North America is on the verge of the fourth industrial revolution. The data generated is being used on a large-scale for production, while integrating the data with a wide variety of manufacturing systems throughout the supply chain.

The region is also one of the largest automotive markets in the world and is home to over 13 major auto manufacturers. Automotive manufacturing has been one of the largest revenue generators, in the region, in the manufacturing sector. As the automotive industry accounts for the significant adoption for industrial control systems and automation technologies, the region offers a huge opportunity for market growth.

Moreover, supporting government policies and competitively priced natural gases are enabling the US and Canadian chemical companies to build plants, expand, automate, and control their facilities. Hence, the growth of the industrial controls in the North American region is also expected to further drive the market studied over the forecast period.

This Industrial Control Systems Market report addresses:

– The Market size from 2016-2021

– Expected market growth until 2026

– Forecast of how market drivers, restraints, and future opportunities will affect

– Segment and regions that will drive or lead the market growth and why

– Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

– In-depth analysis of key sustainability strategies adopted by market place

Reasons to Purchase this report:

– The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

– 3 months of analyst support

Purchase Full Report @:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/report/purchase/02082591733?mode=su?mode=28

Customization of this Report: This report can be customized as per your needs for additional data up to 3 companies or countries or 40 analyst hours.

Please contact our sales professional (sales@marketinsightsreports.com), we will ensure you obtain the report which works for your needs.

Post Covid-19 Analysis:

All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check with the sales team.

ABOUT US:



Market Insights Reports provides syndicated market research on industry verticals including Healthcare, Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Technology and Media, Chemicals, Materials, Energy, Heavy Industry, etc. Market Insights Reports provides global and regional market intelligence coverage, a 360-degree market view which includes statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.

Contact US:

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | Mob: +91-750-707-8687

sales@marketinsightsreports.com | irfan@marketinsightsreports.com