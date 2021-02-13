Industrial Analytics Market Global Trends, Share, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2027

Global Industrial Analytics Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027

The report presents an in-depth assessment of the Industrial Analytics Market including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles, and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Industrial Analytics from 2021 till 2027.

The Industrial Analytics Market was valued at USD 13.60 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach USD 36.73 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 18.03% during the period of 2021-2026. The rising trend of Industry 4.0 will drive the market in the forecast period. An increasing number of IoT and IIoT installations are the primary enablers of industrial analytics in the global market. The growing availability of data from multiple sources across the production line, such as sensors, machine vision systems, PLCs, etc., is moving industries from data metrics models to data analytics models.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendors/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Industrial Analytics Market: Cisco Systems, IBM Corporation, General Electric Company, Amazon Web Services Inc., Oracle Corporation, Hewlett-Packard Enterprise, Robert Bosch GmbH, Microsoft Corporation, SAP SE, ABB Ltd. and others.

Key Market Trends :

– Industry 4.0 is transforming the manufacturing industry by leaps and bounds by enabling them to make a global shift toward the futuristic manufacturing sector. With the advent of industry 4.0 in the manufacturing industry, various plants adopt digital technologies, such as IIoT, AI, ML, Robotics, and many more, to enhance, automate, and modernize the whole process.

– The integration of different technologies is significantly becoming prevalent, as it provides exceptional benefits. Leveraging the above-mentioned technologies into a new way of doing business is a key factor in Industry 4.0 for companies to gain a competitive edge and be more profitable and scalable.



Competitive Landscape:

– June 2020 – IBM Corporation announced many changes and additions to IBM Watson Discovery. Inside the Watson Discovery Premium plan, users can experience a new user interface, a guided experience to help users quickly start using Watson Discovery for their specific use case, and many other new features including content mining.

– September 2020 – HCL Technologies (HCL) launched MINTVIZOR, an easy-to-use manufacturing analytics solution for plant managers and factory personnel. The solution provides real-time machine monitoring and analytics of shop- data to drive decision making for higher throughput, reduced downtime, and improved product quality.

Influence of the Industrial Analytics Market Report:

-Comprehensive assessment of all opportunities and risks in the Industrial Analytics market.

-The detailed study of business strategies for the growth of the Industrial Analytics market-leading players.

-Conclusive study about the growth plot of the Industrial Analytics market for forthcoming years.

-In-depth understanding of Industrial Analytics market-particular drivers, constraints, and major micro markets.

-Favorable impression inside vital technological and market latest trends striking the Industrial Analytics market.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

-Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

-Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

-Analytical Tools: The Global Industrial Analytics Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

