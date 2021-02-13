Herbal Tea Market 2021 : Growth Trends, Size, Share, Opportunities, Revenue, Regional Outlook, Industry Demand

The global herbal tea market is anticipated to endow commendable growth opportunities in the coming years. The changing lifestyles of the people are gradually amplifying the importance of herbal tea, and a large part of the population now prefers herbal tea over caffeinated forms of tea. This is a vital standpoint for the market growth and is expected to ensure a regular customer base for the market in the coming years. Herbal tea is considered to be one of the most natural beverages due to the usage of rose, lavender, hibiscus, and chamomile. A number of tisanes such as leaf tisanes, spice tisanes, and fruit tisanes are used for making herbal tea leaves. The significance of herbal tea has gained momentum due to the seal of approval from health practitioners. It is expected that the market would grow hand-in-hand with the steep inclinations of the people towards healthier and natural consumption of food and beverages.

Several varieties of herbal teas have surfaced in recent times, and better research initiatives are excepted to introduce more products in the market. The market could be segmented based on raw materials, product type, packaging type, flavor type, and geography. The segments within each category play an important role in deciding the course of the market.

The report has been elucidated with key insights from the global herbal tea market to give a holistic purview of the market. Moreover, the various elements that could augment the progress of the market are also included in the report. Market players can gauge the opportunities floating in the market and make use of them to gain a higher market share. As a matter of caution to the stakeholders, the report has also given an account of the various restraints that are projected to surface in the market.

Global Herbal Tea Market: Key Trends and Opportunities

High caffeine levels in the body are expected to cause prolonged ailments because of which a number of medical practitioners are condemning its widespread usage. Since, herbal tea is free of caffeine, the market is experiencing heavy demand consumers in the current times. As customers become increasingly wary of their health, herbal products have become the watchword of the people. This has given a boost to the market for herbal tea and has created growth spaces for competitors. Furthermore, the autoxidizing properties of herbal tea have also led to their usage amongst a large part of the population. Owing to the fat-burning properties of this tea, the rise of the health industry has underhandedly contributed to the growth of the market.

Certain herbs contained in herbal tea are considered to be extremely toxic, thus, causing numerous ailments within the body. Due to this reason, a number of customers and health practitioners are showing reluctance towards the usage of herbal tea. Nevertheless, the benefits of herbal tea outdo the tentative adversities caused by it.

Global Herbal Tea Market: Regional Outlook

The global herbal tea market could be segmented into Europe, North America, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth rate over the coming years. This owes to the acceptance of the people towards herbal foods and beverages, and a history of tea consumption. It is followed by North America where herbal tea’s popularity is swiftly taking swing. Europe is also expected to register a high growth rate in the coming years on account of the awakening regarding the usage of natural and herbal products.

Global Herbal Tea Market: Competitive Landscape

The market players are expected to introduce novelty products in order to gain a competitive edge in the market. The growing demand from regions such as North America and Europe can also be utilized by market players to outdo competitors. The major players in the market include Nestle (U.S.), Unilever (U.K.), Mothers Parkers Tea (U.S.), Global Herbitech (India), Typhoo (India),

Coffee Inc. (U.K.), Green Earth Products Pvt. Ltd (India), Martin Bauer Group (Spain), Tata Global Beverages (India), Adagio Teas (U.S.), and Buddha’s Herbs (U.S.).

Global Herbal Tea Market: by raw materials

Green Tea

Black Tea

Yellow Tea

Global Herbal Tea Market: by flavor type

Chamomile

Ginger

Hibiscus

Fruit

Lemongrass

Peppermint

Global Herbal Tea Market: by product type

Syrups

Premixes

Powdered ready to drink

Liquid ready to drink

Global Herbal Tea Market: by packaging type

Loose tea

Paper pouches

Tea bags

Carton packs

Can packaging