Garbage Bag Market Growth Analysis, Regional Trends and Outlook 2023

A garbage bag is a flexible material used for the collection, storage, disposal, and handling of garbage. In addition, it has a very wide application in the transportation and distribution of garbage. It has variety of names such as bin bag, trash bag, rubbish bag, can line, etc. Three Canadians, Harry Wasylyk, Larry Hansen, and Frank Plomp, produced the first garbage plastic bag in 1950. In the 21st Century, there are different materials available for the production of a garbage bag.

Those materials include Low-Density Polythene (LDPE), High-Density Polythene (HDPE), recycled polythene, liner blend polythene, Medium Density Polythene (MDPE), Metallocene Polythene (mPE), degradable polythene, woven polypropylene, biodegradable polythene, and co-extruded plastic bags. Garbage bags produced from these materials are low cost, hygienic, leak proof, lightweight, durable, portable, offer resistance to air & water, meet FDA and USDA specifications, and can be recycled.

Evolving life style of consumers, increasing health and environmental awareness, and supportive environmental policies implemented by various governments across the globe are the major factors responsible for the increasing global demand for garbage bags and, thereby, their market growth. Owing to its value added applications, right from handling of waste to transportation and distribution of garbage, the market for garbage bags is expected to create significant growth and investment opportunities for players operating in the market, especially in the developing countries.

Besides, the garbage bags market is expected to continue to grow steadily in developed nations, wherein the consumer demand for garbage storage and handling bags is high. The main growth drivers for the market are private consumers, retailers, and local packaging firms, which focuses more on delivering the product in the local market.

However, sustainability of the garbage bag market majorly depends on new product innovation, such as garbage bag with enhanced odor control benefits. Additionally, presence of big and small retailers and increasing consumer preference for using cheap local products has created a highly competitive environment for big brands of garbage bags.

The global garbage bag market is segmented based on: its material of construction, available sizes, and end users. By material of manufacturing, the global garbage bags market is segmented into HDPE, LDPE, LLDPE, linear blend polythene, degradable polythene, biodegradable polythene, and woven polypropylene. By size, the market is segmented into 25 liters, 35 liters, and 50 liters & above. By end user, the global garbage bag market is segmented into consumer and industrial.

Some of the key players in the global garbage bag market are Allied Plastics, Berry Plastic Corporation, Clorox Australia Pty Limited, Cosmoplast, Heyuan Ruijian Plastic Products Co., Ltd., International Plastics, Kemii Garbage Bag Co. Ltd., Luban Pack, Novplasta, S.R.O., and Terdex.

