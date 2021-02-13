Dielectric Etchers Market Overview and Scope, Share by Applications Forecast till 2027

Global Dielectric Etchers Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027

The report presents an in-depth assessment of the Dielectric Etchers Market including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles, and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Dielectric Etchers from 2021 till 2027.

The global dielectric etchers market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period (2021 – 2026). The increasing demand for miniaturizing the ICs to be used in compact & mobile devices is expected to drive the market. The current electronic devices use semiconductors of circuit line width which ranges from 5 – 20 nm; however, with the emergence of atomic-level etching process & demand for miniaturized IC which consume less power will push the circuit line width range to 0 – 10 nm.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendors/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Dielectric Etchers Market: Applied Materials, Inc., Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation, Lam Research Corporation, Tokyo Electron, Mattson Technology, Inc., Advanced Micro-Fabrication Equipment Inc., JUSUNG ENGINEERING, Oxford Instruments, SEMES Co. Ltd., Orbotech Ltd. (KLA-Tencor Corporation), ULVAC, Inc., and others.

Key Market Trends :

A neuromorphic chip is a data processor inspired by biological brain processing ability to achieve high-speed & low power learning and constructed with capabilities of millions of neurons. The size of these chips is small enough to go mobile and applications are broad.

– Besides, AI-based startups are increasing day-by-day. The technologies enabled by AI require neuromorphic chips for processing. Therefore, the rising demand for artificial intelligence, data processing & analytics is the major factor influencing the innovation & adoption of neuromorphic chips across the globe, which in turn is expected to drive the market for dielectric etchers.

Competitive Landscape:

– July 2019 – Applied Materials, Inc. announced the acquisition of Kokusai Electric Corporation (Kokusai Electric) for USD 2.2 billion. Kokusai Electric is a leading company in providing high-productivity batch processing systems and services for memory, foundry, and logic customers.

-Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

-Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

-Analytical Tools: The Global Dielectric Etchers Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

