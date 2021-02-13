Data Processing and Hosting Services Market Competitive Insights and Growth Prospects 2021 to 2027

Global Data Processing and Hosting Services Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027

The report presents an in-depth assessment of the Data Processing and Hosting Services Market including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles, and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Data Processing and Hosting Services from 2021 till 2027.

The Data Processing and Hosting Services Market is expected to register a CAGR of over 3.58% during the forecast period (2021 – 2026). With the growing data processing services, there has been an increase in the requirement of new servers to keep the data up-to-date, which is expected to drive the market during the forecast period.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendors/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Data Processing and Hosting Services Market: GoDaddy Operating Company LLC., Bluehost (Endurance International Group), HostGator.com LLC, Hostinger International, Ltd., Amazon Web Services Inc., SiteGround Hosting Ltd., A2Hosting, DreamHost LLC., GreenGeeks.com, Company Profiles (Data Processing), IBM Corporation, Teradata Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, SAP SE, Oracle Corporation, Alteryx Inc., Cloudera Inc., Salesforce.com Inc. and others.

Key Market Trends:

– Web hosting services are gaining traction to cater to the rising demand from the client requirement that is suitable as per the type of web hosting service is selected. The shared hosting services are suitable for a website with low traffic but if the website with high traffic, using dedicated servers is suitable for the hosting services. Further, the colocation hosting services are experiencing the highest demand owing to its reasonable cost structure.

– The emergence of the cloud has been monumental in modernizing data management and hosting services, as it is a cost-effective method, for companies to take advantage of modern technology and architecture, without the enormous upfront cost to purchase, install, and configure the required hardware, software, and infrastructure.

– Also, the large enterprises were able to adapt to an evolving data-driven marketplace very quickly, with the help of their existing resources and capabilities to manage them very effectively.

Competitive Landscape:

– November 2020 – GoDaddy Inc., the world’s largest domain name registrar, announced the launch of GoDaddy Corporate Domains, a domain management solution for large companies. The launch builds off of GoDaddy’s acquisition of Brandsight in February 2020. It provides a full suite of services including domain name strategy development and portfolio rightsizing.

– May 2020 – IBM Corporation announced an upgrade of its existing solution. IBM Product Master, formerly known as IBM InfoSphere Master Data Management Collaborative Edition, provides trusted product information management (PIM) and master data management (MDM) capabilities. IBM Product Master Collaborative Edition V12.0 brings the following enhancements to the persona user interface: Secondary spec support and Capability to hide empty collaboration areas and steps.

Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check with the sales team.

